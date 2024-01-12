When will Taylor Montgomery tee off on Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii? Day 1 runner-up’s tee time explored

Taylor Montgomery trailed leader Cam Davis at the end of Day 1 of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. The 28-year-old golfer shot a 64 in the first round and finished two shots behind the Aussie. Taylor will return to the greens on Friday at 4:50 pm ET. He will tee off on the 10th tee alongside Denny McCarthy and Alex Noren.

Montgomery opened with 6-under 64 for the second straight year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It's noteworthy that this is just his second appearance at the event. Having finished solo second above the likes of Webb Simpson, Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat and Stephan Jaeger, Montgomery will eye a strong outing on Friday.

It's pertinent to note that Montgomery earned a name by making 10 consecutive cuts during his rookie season in 2022. However, the golfer missed five cuts in six starts in the middle of the season as his ball striking suffered.

Now, the golfer seems to be on couse to make a stellar comeback on the PGA Tour, with his season debut at the Sony Open.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Montgomery didn’t compete last week at The Sentry 2024. The Sony Open is the American player’s first outing since The RSM Classic in November last year, where he finished T8.

The 2024 Sony Open Round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

12:10 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

12:20 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

12:30 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

12:40 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

1:00 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

1:10 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

1:20 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

1:30 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

1:40 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

1:50 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

2:00 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

4:50 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

5:00 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

5:10 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

5:20 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

5:30 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

5:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

5:50 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

6:00 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

6:10 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

6:20 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

6:30 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

6:40 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

Tee No. 10

12:10 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

12:20 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

12:30 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

12:40 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

1:00 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

1:10 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

1:20 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

1:30 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

1:40 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

1:50 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

2:00 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

4:50 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

5:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

5:10 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

5:20 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

5:30 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

5:40 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

5:50 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

6:00 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

6:10 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

6:30 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

6:40 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 3 tee times will be updated after Friday's Round 2.