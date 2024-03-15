When will The Players Championship 2024 resume? Schedule after play suspension explored

The Players Championship 2024 will resume with its first round on Friday, March 15, at 8:50 a.m. ET, while the second round will start at its scheduled time of 7:40 a.m. ET.

The opening round of the tournament was suspended on Thursday, March 14 due to darkness after a majority of the players were able to complete their game. Nine of them, however, have yet to complete the 18 holes of the opening round.

Following the semi-finished first round of the tournament, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie with a score of 7-under.

This week's Players Championship features a regular full-size field of 144 golfers. The tournament has a total purse of $25 million and has a cutline after 36 holes.

Here are the players who will complete their first round on Friday, March 15:

Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall: 17 Green

Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki: 16 Green

Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger: 8 Green

The above-mentioned players will resume with their first round at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, while the rest of the players will start their second round at 7:20 a.m. ET.

The Players Championship 2024 Friday tee times

Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers and Matti Schmid will take the first shot of the day on Friday, March 15, on the first tee hole of TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Florida. Meanwhile, Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, and Kevin Yu will tee off on the tenth hole at 7:40 a.m. ET.

The tournament leader, Xander Schauffele, will start his game for the second round at 1:29 p.m. ET on the first tee hole in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland to tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET. The third leader of the tournament, Wyndham Clark, will start his game on the tenth hole at 8:46 a.m. ET with Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ben Martin, Eric Cole and Harry Hill, who are yet to complete their first round, will tee off for the second round at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens and Sami Valimaki, who will tee off at 9:41 a.m. ET on the tenth hole. Chan Kim, David Skinns and Jimmy Stanger will start their second round at 9:41 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the second round of The Players Championship 2024:

Hole #1

7:40 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 a.m. — Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 a.m. — Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 a.m. — Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 a.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 a.m. — Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 p.m. — Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 p.m. — Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

2:13 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 p.m. — Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

Hole #10

7:40 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 a.m. — Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 a.m. — Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 a.m. — Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 p.m. — Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 p.m. — Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. — Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 p.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

It is important to note that following the tournament's second round, only the golfers who will finish above the cutline will qualify for the final two rounds.