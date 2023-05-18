When will Tiger Woods play next? Exploring the ace golfer's next potential tournament

Tiger Woods has only played in two tournaments this year after battling serious issues with his leg injury. He withdrew from the 2023 Masters after making the cut and just starting the third round.

Woods has admitted that his full-time career as a golfer is over after facing injury setbacks upon setbacks. A dangerous car crash in 2021 left the bones in his leg shattered and since then, his injury situation has just gotten worse.

It was bad news for the 15-time major winner, who had to undergo another procedure on his leg in 2023 after withdrawing from the Masters. He underwent a 'subtalar fusion' to address arthritis in his ankle caused by an old fracture.

Needless to say, Woods has been having a hard time keeping up with younger golfers, often facing issues while walking in between holes at tournaments.

With the PGA Tour not allowing the use of golf carts for players, Woods will have to sit out for some more time before possibly returning to action.

When is Tiger Woods expected to return to the golf course?

Due to the injuries, Tiger Woods will be missing out on the 2023 PGA Championship. It seems almost certain that Woods will be out for the remainder of the season. According to experts, he might only be back at the 2024 Masters.

However, Woods is optimistic about his healing process and hopes to be back by the 2023 Open Championship in July. Speaking via Golf Monthly he said:

"Here's the deal: Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't.

"So my intent last year was to play in all four majors, I got three of the four. Hopefully this year I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there. But that's it for the rest of my career."

Woods has undergone five back surgeries in the past and has faced several issues with his knees that have intensified over the years.

While the world would love to see the legendary golfer play frequently, Woods will have to be wise in choosing his tournaments henceforth.

