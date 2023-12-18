When will Tiger Woods play next after the PNC Championship 2023? Expected PGA Tour return details

Tiger Woods will next compete at the Genesis Invitational, one of two events he hosts. The event will take place at the Riviera Golf Club and is scheduled to be played from Feb. 15 to 18 next year. In all likelihood, this will be his first start of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Woods was in action last weekend at the 2023 PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods. It was his second start in three weeks, finishing T5 after shooting 19-under over 36 holes. He underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April to cure his right ankle, which had been severely affected due to a horrible car accident in 2021.

Although both the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship were not as intense as the usual PGA Tour events, they served more as a test of Woods' fitness.

As he was returning to action for the first time since the Masters, the veteran was looking forward to seeing if he could play all 72 holes. Thankfully, he looked fine while walking and hitting shots, providing hope that he would be able to compete in more events in 2024.

On Sunday, the 15-time Major champion said about his fitness status after the 36 holes at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club:

"I think that a lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes. I'll be able to walk and play. We've been working out hard, been able to recover. We've been training every day, which is great. It's been nice to knock off a lot of the rust, and some of the doubt that I've had because quite frankly I haven't hit a shot that counted in a long time."

"So having to post a score and hit shots on the right number and hit shots with consequence, it's been nice. "

Earlier, Tiger Woods said that he would aim to play at least one event per month in the 2024 season. When asked about his schedule, he said that it's almost finalized, with only minor adjustments to be made by the end of the year:

"As far as the schedule for next year, we are lockstep. As far as some of the points things, we'll see how that shakes out, little things. And granted, that happens each and every year."

How many events did Tiger Woods play in the 2023 season?

Tiger Woods' 2023 season was marred by injuries, as he played only two official events this year.

He played at the Genesis Invitational, marking his first non-major start in two years. Despite the challenges, he performed well enough to make the cut, with his best round being a 4-under 67 on Saturday. He aggregated at 1-under after 72 holes, finishing T45.

Later, Tiger Woods competed at the Masters, making his 23rd straight cut before withdrawing on the final day. After a nearly eight-month hiatus, he returned to the Hero World Challenge, finishing T18 in the 20-player field. He ended at even par after four rounds, making 19 birdies in 72 holes.