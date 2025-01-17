When will Tiger Woods play next in the TGL? Schedule explored

Tiger Woods will next play in the TGL on January 27 at 6:30 PM EST. In the match, Woods' TGL team, Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP), will go against Boston Common Golf (BOS).

Woods' next match will also be highly anticipated, as he'll face his TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy for the first time in the tech-infused golf league. In addition to McIlroy, Boston Common Golf consists of Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott.

The former World No. 1 played his first TGL match on Tuesday, January 14. His team faced Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) in the match. The TGL viewership numbers increased by 9% in the second match compared to the first, averaging 1.005 million viewers on ESPN.

Trending

After January 27, Woods' team will next play New York Golf Club (Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young) on February 17. They will face The Bay Golf Club on February 24 and will face Atlanta Drive GC on March 3.

Let's take a look at the complete TGL schedule with their timings (all times EST):

Tuesday, Jan 21 (7:00 PM)

New York Golf Club (NY) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ATL)

Monday, Jan 27 (6:30 PM)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. Boston Common Golf (BOS)

Tuesday, Feb 4 (9:00 PM)

Boston Common Golf (BOS) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

Monday, Feb 17 (1:00 PM)

Atlanta Drive GC (ATL) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY)

Monday, Feb 17 (4:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Boston Common Golf (BOS)

Monday, Feb 17 (7:00 PM)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

Tuesday, Feb 18 (7:00 PM)

Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

Monday, Feb 24 (5:00 PM)

Boston Common Golf (BOS) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ATL)

Monday, Feb 24 (9:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP)

Tuesday, Feb 25 (9:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

Monday, Mar 3 (3:00 PM)

New York Golf Club (NY) vs. Boston Common Golf (BOS)

Monday, Mar 3 (7:00 PM)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ATL)

Tuesday, Mar 4 (7:00 PM)

Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY)

Justin Thomas says that he hasn't seen Tiger Woods "smiling that much" after the recent TGL match

This week, Justin Thomas will be seen competing at the 2025 American Express. In a pre-tournament press conference, the 31-year-old talked about his perception of the TGL, a golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Thomas said he had been "pleasantly surprised" and recalled a moment from the second match when Kevin Kisner hit the golf ball to the flagstick and the whole SoFi Center broke into laughter including Woods. Thomas said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've really enjoyed watching it, and the coolest thing for me is and I mean, I'm sure can relate to this, but I just, I cannot ever, I can't think of a time where I've seen six golfers have that much fun, so like that's, to me, that's a good sign. Because whether we're not -- when is the last time you saw Tiger just getting his ass kicked that bad and was smiling that much?"

Justin Thomas said that Tiger Woods wouldn't have had as much fun had he played a regular tournament. Thomas will play his first TGL match next week as his team, Atlanta Drive GC, will face New York Golf Club (NY).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback