When will Tiger Woods tee off at Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge? Tee times and pairing explored

On Thursday, November 30, all eyes were set on Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge as he returned to competitive golf for the first time in seven months. He carded 3-over 75, which consisted of four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey.

It was his first appearance on the PGA Tour since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April. While the 15-time major champion looked to be walking limp-free and displayed some glimpse of his classic game, it was evident that a lot of work was required to return to his best.

Woods started with four birdies and three bogeys in the first 14 holes and was looking to go well with 1-under par. However, trouble started in the following hole when his drive landed at the bottom of a bush. Instead of taking a penalty drop, he went for a shot, ending up hardly moving the ball by a few inches. He hit the next shot backward and eventually settled for a double bogey.

The following hole, the Woods tee shot landed in a fairway bunker from the tee and missed the green on the approach shot. He settled for a bogey on this as well as on the 17th.

Woods said, as per the National Club Golfer:

"I got off to a decent start, I didn't play the par 5s particularly well all day. I was telling Todd over there I had really a lack of commitment through most of the middle part of my round and finishing. I just didn't quite commit to what I was doing and feeling."

Woods will begin his second round early as he is paired with Rickie Fowler to tee off at 11:02 am ET on Friday, December 1. Fowler shot 2-over 74 in the first round to finish the day at 17th.

The second round of the Hero World Challenge will begin with Will Zalatoris and Wyndham Clark teeing off at 10:51 a.m. ET on Friday. While Zalatoris is in the last position after shooting 81, Clark was placed 19th after shooting 4-over 76.

Brian Harman and Tony Finau have the one-stroke lead after shooting 5-under 67 in the opening round at the Hero World Challenge. Both will be the last pair to tee off on Friday at Albany. They will begin their second round at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth shot an interesting round of 4-under 68 that consisted of just five pars but two eagles, six birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. He is paired with Cameron Young, and the duo will take off at 12:19 p.m. ET.

Tee time details for the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Round 2

Here are the Friday tee time details for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

10:51 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark

11:02 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler

11:13 am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose

11:24 am: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

11:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:46 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas

11:57 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

12:08 pm: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

12:19 p.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

12:30 pm: Tony Finau, Brian Harman