When will Tiger Woods tee off at Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge? Tee times and pairing explored

Tiger Woods is paired with Viktor Hovland for the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The duo will be the third to tee off on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning their round at 11:43 a.m. ET.

After shooting 3-over 75 in the first round in seven months, Woods was in a considerably better rhythm on Friday. He posted a 2-under 70 on the second day at the Albany Golf Club, which could have gone much lower if there were not a few errors in the final few holes.

The 47-year-old golfer was off to a flying start, sinking two birdies in the first two holes and going bogey-free in the front nine with two more birdies. However, on the back nine, fatigue took over, as he holed three bogeys from holes 14–17.

"It was better than yesterday, for sure," Woods said while reflecting on his second round. "I made a few mistakes, and, overall, the round was better, for sure. The start was better. The middle part of the round was better ... Certainly better than it was yesterday."

Scottie Scheffler jumped three spots to the top after shooting a brilliant 66 in the second round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

On the front nine, he had made 2-under 34 with the help of three birdies and a bogey. However, on the back nine, he went on a birdie spree and was looking for the solo lead before holinh a bogey on the final hole of the day.

Scheffler is tied with Spieth, who shot a bogey-free 67 on Friday. After 36 holes, both aggregated at 9-under with a one-stroke lead over Brian Harman. The Open Championship winner lost the lead after a second round of 3-under 69. The start was pretty poor, as he sank three bogeys in the first four holes, and after ten holes, he was at 3-over.

On the 14th hole, Harman chipped in from 28 yards to make an eagle and was back at even par. The three birdies on the final four holes helped him get back under par and finish the round at 69.

Justin Thomas carded 5-under 67 and was at 7-under by the end of the day. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau were tied for fifth at six under.

Finau made three birdies in the second round of the Hero World Challenge, but a double bogey on the par-5 proved costly, as he slipped four spots after a second round 71.

Tee time details for the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Round 3

The third round of the Hero World Challenge begins at 11:21 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 2. Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris will be the first pair to tee off.

Here are the Saturday tee time details for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

11:21 am: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

11:32 am: Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns

11:43 am: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland

11:54 am: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

12:05 pm: Lucas Glover, Max Homa

12:16 pm: Jason Day, Cameron Young

12:27 pm: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

12:38 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

12:49 pm: Brian Harman, Justin Thomas

1:00 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth