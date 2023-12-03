When will Tiger Woods tee off on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge? Final round tee times and pairing explored

Tiger Woods will tee off on Sunday, December 3 at 11:08 a.m. ET for the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2023. He is paired with Sam Burns for the final 18 holes of the week, as they will be the third pair to tee off.

Tiger Woods posted a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday to aggregate at an even par after 54 holes at the Albany Golf Club. After three rounds, he is tied for 16th alongside the defending champion, Viktor Hovland.

The 47-year-old golfer started the third round of the Hero World Challenge with two back-to-back bogeys. He recovered well with four birdies in the next seven holes. On the back nine, he carded the bogey on par 5, 11th, but then made a birdie on par 4, 14th. He ended the round with a bogey after missing a 15-footer on the 18th.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Woods looked happy with his physical progress over the week.

He said:

"I'm very excited at how I have felt physically. Knocking off some rust. I mean, we can always knock off rust at home, but it's so different come game time. As I said to you guys earlier in the week, game time speed is different than at home speed.

"To be able to knock off some of the rust as I have this week and showed myself that I can recover each and every day, that was kind of an unknown as far as I've walked this far, I've done all my training, but add in playing and concentration and adrenaline and all those other factors that speed up everything, I'm very excited how the week's turned out."

Scottie Scheffler shot 7-under 65 on the third round of the Hero World Challenge to aggregate at 16-under as he strengthened his lead to three strokes. His round consisted of a couple of eagles, four birdies, and a lone bogey that came on the final hole of the day.

Matt Fitzpatrick was at 13-under after carding a 7-under 65 in the third round. He went bogey-free until the tenth hole, but then double-bogeyed the par-5, 11th. In the remaining seven holes, he sank four birdies, one eagle, and a bogey.

Justin Thomas shot a 4-under 68 and was five strokes back, while Jason Day was at solo fourth after a third-round 66.

When will the final round of the Hero World Challenge begin? Tee time details explored

The final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge will tee off at 10:46 a.m. ET, with Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris teeing off from the first hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Hero World Challenge, Round 4:

10:46 am: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

10:57 am: Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

11:08 am: Sam Burns, Tiger Woods

11:19 am: Max Homa, Keegan Bradley

11:30 am: Justin Rose, Lucas Glover

11:41 am: Brian Harman, Cameron Young

11:52 am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12:03 pm: Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

12:14 pm: Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:25 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick