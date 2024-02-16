When will Tiger Woods tee off on Friday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Ace golfer’s tee time explored

Tiger Woods made his 2024 PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational on Thursday. The 15x Major winner carded a 1-over 72 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, to sit eight back of early leader Patrick Cantlay. The ace golfer shared T49 with 10 others including the likes of Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.

Woods will resume his Genesis Invitational outing on Friday, February 16 at 2:54 pm. Much like in round 1, Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland will join him on the first tee. The trio will follow the grouping of event leader Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is marking his return to an official Tour event after 10 months on the sidelines. The 48-year-old, who only managed a T45 finish in the competition last year, looks happy to be back. However, the 82x PGA Tour winner’s injury woes don’t seem to go away.

Woods shocked many with a brutal shank on No. 18 on Thursday. Following the round, the ace golfer claimed that his ‘back spasmed’ at the time, leading to the shank. He said that the spasm happened through the last three holes. However, seemed confident and ready to continue the outing on Friday.

With large fan support at the Riviera, it’ll be interesting to see how the former World No.1 fares in the second round of The Genesis Invitational.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Friday tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 am - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 am - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 am - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 am - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 am - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:27 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 pm - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 pm - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 pm - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 pm - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 pm - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for The Genesis Invitational will be updated after Friday’s play.