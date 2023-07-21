When will Tommy Fleetwood tee off on Friday at The Open Championship 2023? Golfer’s tee times explored

Tommy Fleetwood had an outstanding first day at the 151st Open as he fired 5-under 66 on Thursday, July 20, to take the joint lead along with Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht.

Fleetwood, who is making his ninth appearance at the Open, made six birdies on the first day at Royal Liverpool. His single bogey came on the par-3 sixth hole. He was solid in the back nine, where he holed four birdies, including three straight from holes 14 to 16.

The 32-year-old golfer will tee off in the second round of the 151st Open on Friday, July 21, at 9:48 am EST (2:48 pm local time). He is grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott for the first two rounds.

Scheffler continued his consistent run as he posted 1-under 70 to finish the first day of the Open Championship at T19. He made four birdies and three bogeys. Scott was at T48 after shooting 1-over 72 that included three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey. All of the bogeys and double bogeys came on the final six holes for the Australian.

While Fleetwood will look to solidify the lead on Friday, Scheffler and Scott will try to narrow the gap at Royal Liverpool.

What are the tee time details for the second round of the Open Championship 2023?

Amateur Christo Lamprecht during the first round of the 151st Open

Here are the tee time details for the second round of the 151st Open:

1:35 am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:46 am: Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

1:57 am: Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

2:08 am: Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

2:19 am: Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

2:30 am: Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

2:41 am: Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

2:52 am: Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

3:03 am: Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

3:14 am: Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

3:25 am: Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

3:36 am: Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

3:47 am: Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

4:03 am: John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

4:14 am: David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

4:25 am: Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

4:36 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

4:47 am: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

4:58 am: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

5:09 am: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

5:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

5:31 am: Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

5:42 am: Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

5:53 am: Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

5:04 am: Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

6:15 am: Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

6:36 am: Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

6:47 am: Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

6:58 am: Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Ben An

7:09 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

7:20 am: Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

7:31 am: Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

7:42 am: Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

7:53 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a)

8:04 am: Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

8:15 am: Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

8:26 am: Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:37 am: Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

8:48 am: Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9:04 am: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:15 am: Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

9:26 am: K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

9:37 am: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:48 am: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:59 am: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:21 am: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

10:32 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

10:43 am: Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

10:54 am: Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

11:05 am: Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

11:16 am: Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter