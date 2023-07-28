When will Tony Finau tee off on Friday at 3M Open? Defending champion's tee times explored

Tony Finau finished the opening round of the 2023 3M Open at T9 after finishing 5-under 66 on Thursday. Finau was three strokes behind leader Lee Hodges, who played a bogey-free first round.

While Hodges carded three straight birdies, Finau was even better with three birdies and an eagle in the first four holes at the 3M Open. However, he wasn't able to capitalize on the great start, as he could only make one birdie in the last 12 holes and also went on to sink a couple of bogeys at TPC Twin Cities.

Finau is grouped with Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds of the 3M Open, and the trio will resume play from the first hole on Friday, July 28 at 1:54 pm ET. While Matsuyama was just one short of the lead at 7-under, Straka shot 71 to conclude the first day at T83.

The second round of the 3M Open will begin at 7:45 am ET with the trio of Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, and Taylor Montgomery teeing off on the 10th hole and Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, and Tyson Alexander on the first tee.

When will players tee off for the second round of the 2023 3M Open on Friday?

Lee Hodges leads after the first round of the 3M Open

Here are the 3M Open Friday tee times:

Hole 1

7:45 am: Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

7:56 am: Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

8:07 am: Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

8:18 am: J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

8:29 am: Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

8:40 am: Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

8:51 am: Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

9:02 am: Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

9:13 am: Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

9:24 am: Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

9:35 am: MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

9:46 am: Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

9:57 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

1:10 pm: Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

1:21 pm: Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

1:32 pm: Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

1:43 pm: Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

1:54 pm: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 pm: Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

2:16 pm: Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

2:27 pm: Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

2:38 pm: Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

2:49 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

3:00 pm: Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

3:11 pm: Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

3:22 pm: Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

Hole 10

7:45 am: Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

7:56 am: Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

8:07 am: Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

8:18 am: K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:29 am: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

8:40 am: Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

8:51 am: Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

9:02 am: Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

9:13 am: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

9:24 am: Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

9:35 am: Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

9:46 am: Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

9:57 am: Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

1:10 pm: Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

1:21 pm: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

1:32 pm: Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

1:43 pm: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

1:54 pm: Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

2:05 pm: Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

2:16 pm: Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

2:27 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

2:38 pm: Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

2:49 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

3:00 pm: Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

3:11 pm: Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

3:22 pm: Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)