When will the Valspar Championship 2024 resume on Saturday? Scheduled time, delay and weather condition explored

For the second straight day, the play at the Valspar Championship 2024 couldn't be completed due to darkness. Like Thursday, the second day, the Copperhead Course was suspended at 7:25 pm due to low visibility

Fifteen players from six different groups are yet to complete their second round. They resume their play on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 9 am ET before the third round starts.

The weather conditions for the weekend are going to be cloudy, but there are little to no chances of rain. The south-west winds are expected to blow at 19 kmph with gusts of 46 kmph on Saturday.

Here's a look at the weather at the Valspar Championship 2024 on the weekend:

Saturday, March 23

Cloudy weather with low chances of showers. Thunderstorms are expected early in the day. The maximum temperature will be 75 degrees and will go as low as 62 degrees at night. Here are the other details:

Wind: SW 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

POP: 72%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 43%

Cloud Cover: 40%

Sunday, March 24

Sunday will be more pleasant at Innisbrook, Palm Harbour, with no chance of precipitation. Clouds will be present, but it will be less humid than on Saturday.

The temperature will rise to 77 degrees during the day, and the minimum temperature will be 55 degrees at night. Here are the other details:

Wind: N 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h

POP: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Cloud Cover: 41%

Who are the players yet to complete their second round at the Valspar Championship 2024?

Here are the players who will resume round 2 of the Valspar Championship 2024 on Saturday:

T6. Rico Hoey: -5 (16 holes) T15. Ben Martin: -4 (17 holes) T30. Norman Xiong: -2 (15 holes) T40. Fred Biondi: -1 (16 holes) T40. Roger Sloan: -1 (17 holes) T40. Chris Gotterup: -1 (17 holes) T57. Jimmy Stanger: Even (15 holes) T57. Tom Whitney: Even (15 holes) T57. Vince Whaley: Even (17 holes) T79. Evan Harmeling: +1 (15 holes) T96. Trace Crowe: +2 (15 holes) T124. David Bradshaw: +5 (15 holes) T133. Pierceson Coody: +6 (16 holes) T136. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +7 (16 holes) T140. Greg Koch: +8 (15 holes)

Stewart Cink, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd are the five golfers tied for first at 6-under after two days at Copperhead Course. Nine players are tied at 5-under, while six are a stroke behind.