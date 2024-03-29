When will Wilson Furr tee off on Friday at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Leading rookie’s tee time explored

Wilson Furr shocked a few fans on Thursday (March 28) by taking the early lead at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie shot a 6-under 64 and tied Taylor Moore for the top spot on the leaderboard. The World No. 278 golfer even bested No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by a shot.

Furr will return to the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Friday as the co-leader. He will tee off on Friday at 9:59 am ET alongside Trace Crowe and Erik Barnes. The rookie golfer will follow the grouping of Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips and Hayden Springer.

It is pertinent to note that Furr didn’t come into the Houston Open as a favorite. Coming on the back of a missed at last week’s Valspar Championship, the rookie would’ve been eyeing a decent comeback. Notably, the former Alabama player holed out from 120 yards for an eagle on the par-4 fifth and closed with birdies on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth. He even made a 20-footer on 9.

Speaking in his post-round interview at the Houston Open, Wilson Furr was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour:

“It’s a dream come true, for sure. Just being surrounded by the best golfers in the world, it’s kind of inspiring day to day. Can’t ask for a better job than that.”

For the unversed, the Texas Children’s Houston Open has the traditional Friday cut. Furr is safe on top of the leaderboard, however, he’ll have to continue fighting the likes of Moore and Scheffler to stay on top. It’ll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old manages to keep his position on Friday in the $9,100,000 prize competition.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of the 2024 Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET, with Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger and Carson Young grouping on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Day 2 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

8:31 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

8:42 am - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

8:53 am - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

9:04 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

9:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 am - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

9:37 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

9:48 am - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

9:59 am - Wilson Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

10:10 am - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

10:21 am - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

1:20 pm - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

1:31 pm - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

1:42 pm - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

1:53 pm - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

2:04 pm - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

2:15 pm - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

2:26 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

2:37 pm - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

2:48 pm - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

2:59 pm - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

3:10 pm - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

3:21 pm - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th tee

8:20 am - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

8:31 am - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

8:42 am - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

8:53 am - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

9:04 am - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

9:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:26 am - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

9:37 am - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

9:48 am - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

9:59 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

10:10 am - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

10:21 am - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

1:20 pm - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

1:31 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

1:42 pm - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

1:53 pm - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

2:04 pm - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

2:15 pm - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

2:26 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

2:37 pm - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

2:48 pm - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

2:59 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

3:10 pm - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

3:21 pm - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

Saturday’s Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated after Friday’s play.