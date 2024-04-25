When will Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Zurich Classic? Event favorites’ tee time explored

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are among the top-ranked golfers on the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field.

Interestingly, they are also the favorites to win the team event being played at TPC Louisiana. According to SportsLine, the duo enters the weekend with 5-1 odds, followed by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry with 8-1 odds.

The pairing of Schauffele and Cantlay will tee off on Thursday, April 25, at 8:39 am ET. The duo will join the pairing of Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris on the tenth tee. The event favorites will follow the groups of Taylor Montgomery-Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre.

Schauffele and Cantlay won the 2022 edition of the Zurich Classic. Notably, they will become the first duo ever to win the team event twice.

Interestingly, the pairing also holds the record for Four-ball performance and is tied for the Foursomes record. They scored 59 in round 1 of the 2022 outing and 63 in Foursomes last year.

Cantlay comes into the event on the back of a T3 at the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Schauffele only managed a T18 finish last week. Needless to say, the American duo will be eyeing a big win at TPC Louisiana this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the 2022 Zurich Classic champions finish in the $8.9 million prize event.

2024 Zurich Classic Thursday tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic will begin at 8:00 am ET with the pairings of Adam Long-Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway-Kelly Kraft on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for Day 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (All times ET):

1st tee

8:00 am - Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft

8:13 am - Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon

8:26 am - Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim

8:39 am - Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard

8:52 am - J.J Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith

9:05 am - Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue

9:18 am - Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

9:31 am - Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn

9:44 am - Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey

9:57 am - Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr.

1:05 pm - Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid

1:18 pm - Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler

1:31 pm - Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry

1:57 pm - Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

2:10 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard

2:23 pm - Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker

2:36 pm - Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair / Ben Taylor

2:49 pm - Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg

3:02 pm - Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty

10th tee

8:00 am - Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak

8:13 am - Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu

8:26 am - Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre

8:39 am - Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

8:52 am - Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka

9:05 am - Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy

9:18 am - Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith

9:31 am - Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith

9:44 am - Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott

9:57 am - Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter

1:05 pm - Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater

1:18 pm - Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky

1:31 pm - Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti

1:44 pm - Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen

1:57 pm - Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran

2:10 pm - Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim

2:23 pm - Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young

2:36 pm - Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower

2:49 pm - Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe

3:02 pm - Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney

