When will Xander Schauffele tee off at The Sentry 2024? Tee time and pairing explored

Xander Schauffele will be one of the first round openers at The Sentry 2024. This is Schauffele's seventh consecutive season opener at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

The new Descente brand ambassador will tee off at 12:45 p.m. (all times Eastern Time). Xander Schauffele is part of the first group to compete and was grouped with Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim.

Xander Schauffele earned a spot in The Sentry field thanks to his excellent performance in the 2023 FedEx Cup (finished second). Morikawa and Kim, meanwhile, also finished in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup, but also won tournaments during the previous season (Morikawa the ZOZO Championship and Kim twice the Shriners Children's Open).

The two top favorites according to the specialized forecasting sites, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, will be closing the round, with tee time at 4:39 pm. Both will be accompanied by Jordan Spieth.

Other interesting groups will be Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg and Rickie Fowler, starting at 2:33 pm and Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick, with tee time at 3:03 pm.

How is Xander Schauffele's form coming to The Sentry 2024?

Xander Schauffele has always had excellent results at The Sentry, as he accumulated five Top 22 finishes in his six previous appearances (he withdrew in 2023). His finishes include one win (2019) and two other Top 5s.

Schauffele did not win any tournament last season. Despite this, his results were at an excellent level, as he accumulated 18 Top 25s in 23 tournaments played (no cuts). This includes 11 Top 10s and two second places.

His best results of the 2023 season were his two runner-ups. The first came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he lost by four strokes to Wyndham Clark, while the second came at the TOUR Championship, where he finished five strokes behind Viktor Hovland.

The quality of his play during 2023 can be seen in his results in the majors. Schauffele finished in the Top 20 in all four tournaments of this season (T10 at The Masters, T18 at the PGA Championship, T10 at the US Open and T17 at The Open Championship).