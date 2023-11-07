Where is the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour venue

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will return to its permanent venue, Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. The tournament will be held from November 9 to 12 and has a purse of $6.5 million.

Port Royal Golf Course has been hosting the Bermuda Championship since it started in 2019. The golf course was founded in 1965 and was opened to the public in 1970. In 2019, it was renovated.

It is around 6,842 yards and was designed by Robert Trent Jones. It's a 71-par golf course that has 18 holes.

Port Royal Golf Course was originally founded in 1965 under the chairmanship of Mr Reginald Tucker. The course was designed by a renowned golf architect, Robert Trent Jones.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship made its debut at the venue in 2019. In 2023 the golf course will again host the tournament.

Brendon Todd won the inaugural edition of the tournament by registering a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs. Brian Gay clinched the trophy in 2020, followed by Lucas Herbert who won it in 2021. Seamus Power is the defending champion of the PGA Tour tournament.

Speaking about the venue, Todd said in 2019 (via NBC Sports):

“It’s one of the shorter ones we play on the Tour and it forces everybody to hit the ball with the same clubs off the tee because there’s cross bunkers and hazards in certain places.”

Below are the details of all the 18 holes of Port Royal Golf Course:

Hole 1

Yards 438

Par 4

Hole 2

Yards 553

Par 5

Hole 3

Yards 148

Par 3

Hole 4

Yards 458

Par 4

Hole 5

Yards 380

Par 4

Hole 6

Yards 410

Par 4

Hole 7

Yards 370

Par 5

Hole 8

Yards 213

Par 3

Hole 9

Yards 517

Par 4

Hole 10

Yards 383

Par 4

Hole 11

Yards 350

Par 4

Hole 12

Yards 443

Par 4

Hole 13

Yards 383

Par 3

Hole 14

Yards 235

Par 4

Hole 15

Yards 393

Par 4

Hole 16

Yards 412

Par 3

Hole 17

Yards 235

Par 5

Hole 18

Yards 507

Par 4

Seamus Power's performance at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In 2022, the tournament was held at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, when Seamus Power clinched the trophy and $1,170,000 in prize money. He played three rounds of under 70 and the final of 70 to finish with a total of under 19.

Seamus Power started his game with a birdie on the second hole in the first round. He made four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine along with two bogeys to score 65 in the inaugural round.

In the second round of the tournament, Power carded three birdies on the front nine and four on the back along with one bogey to score 65. He made eight birdies in the third round and five in the last.

Thomas Detry finished in second place followed by Patrick Rodgers who tied for third place with Kevin Yu and Ben Griffin. Denny McCarthy settled for sixth place in a two-way tie with Aaron Baddeley.