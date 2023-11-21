Where is the 2023 Joburg Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Joburg Open is all set to be held between November 23 to November 26 at the Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg. It is an event held in South Africa by the Sunshine Tour and co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

Just like last year, the Houghton Golf Course will be hosting the Joburg Open. Considered to be one of the premier golf courses in South Africa, the 18-hole golf course spans over 7241 yards. The par 72 course was first established in 1926 and was considered to be the best parkland course in Johannesburg.

The course was developed by A.M Copland, who was the lead course architect. The South African Open has been a familiar sight on this course, being held eight times between 1951 and 1992. The course has also been the host of the Alfred Dunhill Championship between 1996 and 2004.

In a recent radical change to the course, Houghton recently underwent complete refurbishment with Jack Nicklaus' design group for a new layout. Speaking about the new layout, the club said:

"The new design at Houghton is not brutally long, especially given the rarefied air of the Highveld. In order to defend the golf course from the longer hitters, strategically positioned bunkers have been used extensively to catch the wayward drive, thus making club selection essential. The new greens have been contoured with rolling undulations and subtle slopes to protect the integrity of the course."

The par four 12th hole and par three 7th hole are the most notable holes on the course that will host the Joburg Open.

Schedule and full player list for the 2023 Joburg Open

The Joburg Open will host a 72-hole format starting from November 23 till November 26. Following is the full player list for the 2023 Joburg Open:

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Jeppe Kristian Andersen

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Kyle Barker

Christiaan Basson

Oliver Bekker

Joshua Berry

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Sean Bradley

Merrick Bremner

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Ivan Cantero

Ashley Chesters

Robson Chinhoi

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Jacques De Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Jordan Duminy

Bryce Easton

Manuel Elvira

Will Enefer

Rhys Enoch

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Lucami Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Dylan Frittelli

Tristin Galant

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

John Gough

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Joachim Hansen

Jean Hugo

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Johannessen

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Ruan Korb

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Zander Lombard

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Karabo Mokoena

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Haydn Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

JC Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Maximilian Rottluff

Lyle Rowe

Jamie Rutherford

Lauri Ruuska

Adriene Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Charl Schwartzel

Shubhankar Sharma

Combrinck Smit

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Jacob Van Zyl

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Marc Warren

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

The prize money purse for the Joburg Open will be approximately $1.1 million.