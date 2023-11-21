Where is the 2023 Joburg Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Joburg Open is all set to be held between November 23 to November 26 at the Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg. It is an event held in South Africa by the Sunshine Tour and co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.
Just like last year, the Houghton Golf Course will be hosting the Joburg Open. Considered to be one of the premier golf courses in South Africa, the 18-hole golf course spans over 7241 yards. The par 72 course was first established in 1926 and was considered to be the best parkland course in Johannesburg.
The course was developed by A.M Copland, who was the lead course architect. The South African Open has been a familiar sight on this course, being held eight times between 1951 and 1992. The course has also been the host of the Alfred Dunhill Championship between 1996 and 2004.
In a recent radical change to the course, Houghton recently underwent complete refurbishment with Jack Nicklaus' design group for a new layout. Speaking about the new layout, the club said:
"The new design at Houghton is not brutally long, especially given the rarefied air of the Highveld. In order to defend the golf course from the longer hitters, strategically positioned bunkers have been used extensively to catch the wayward drive, thus making club selection essential. The new greens have been contoured with rolling undulations and subtle slopes to protect the integrity of the course."
The par four 12th hole and par three 7th hole are the most notable holes on the course that will host the Joburg Open.
Schedule and full player list for the 2023 Joburg Open
The Joburg Open will host a 72-hole format starting from November 23 till November 26. Following is the full player list for the 2023 Joburg Open:
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Jeppe Kristian Andersen
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Kyle Barker
- Christiaan Basson
- Oliver Bekker
- Joshua Berry
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Sean Bradley
- Merrick Bremner
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Dean Burmester
- Ivan Cantero
- Ashley Chesters
- Robson Chinhoi
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Jacques De Villiers
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Jordan Duminy
- Bryce Easton
- Manuel Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Rhys Enoch
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Lucami Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tristin Galant
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
- John Gough
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim Hansen
- Jean Hugo
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Johannessen
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Ruan Korb
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Zander Lombard
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Karabo Mokoena
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Gerhard Pepler
- Haydn Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Lyle Rowe
- Jamie Rutherford
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adriene Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Charl Schwartzel
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Combrinck Smit
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Jacob Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- MJ Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Marc Warren
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
The prize money purse for the Joburg Open will be approximately $1.1 million.