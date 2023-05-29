Where is the 2023 Memorial Tournament being held? All you need to know about the Jack Nicklaus hosted venue

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will take place between June 1 and June 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, just north of Colombus. There are two courses inside Muirfield Village, the Country Club and the Village Golf Club, which is a golf community.

Founded by Jack Nicklaus, the Muirfield Village Golf Club is where the Memorial Tournament is annually held. The course is named after Muirfield, Scotland, where Nicklaus won his first British Open title (1966) and also completed the first of his three Grand Slams.

The Memorial Tournament has been a part of the PGA Tour since its inception in 1976. The course is home to a statue of Jack Nicklaus which can be found at the median of Muirfield Drive. The Village Golf Club has also been host to the U.S. Amateur, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Solheim Cup.

Jack Nicklaus has had a great influence over Muirfield Village, often changing it every year for the Memorial Tournament. These changes include the accommodation of new technology for better viewership and changing the holes to make the course a real challenge for golfers.

2023 Memorial Tournaments to host a variety of changes and the best golfers in the world

Several holes including the first, 10th, 12th and 17th holes have been lengthened over the years. More bunkers have also been added near the 12th and 17th holes. With all the changes to the architecture surrounding it as well, the course stands 53rd on the World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses.

After 2020, the course underwent intense changes. Bunkers were deepened and positions of greens were moved. Nicklaus said that this would be 'his final bite at the apple', stating that this was the last major renovation he would make to the course.

The course spans over 7,392 yards with a par of 72. The 2022 defending champion Billy Horschel will be back in this year's edition. He will face tough competition from the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Being one of the premiere tournaments on the PGA Tour, the course will only host 120 players, who will face cuts after the first two rounds.

