Where is the 2023 Memorial Tournament played? Taking a look at the venue that Jack Nicklaus built

The Memorial Tournament is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour and is played each year at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It is a 7532-yard course that was designed by Jack Nicklaus and built under his supervision in 1974.

In fact, The Memorial Tournament is closely related to the figure of Nicklaus, not only because he designed the course where it is played, but also because he created and promoted the event. Even today, the legendary player acts as host at the tournament and presents the trophy to the winner.

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Location: Dublin, Ohio



Nicklaus has lived most of his life in the city of Columbus, Ohio, and it was his intention that the tournament be held in that region. Dublin, only 25 minutes from Columbus, offered him that opportunity. The Muirfield Village Golf Club course was born.

Jack Nicklaus designed it from start to finish. It is an 18-hole, par 72 course, with ten par 4 holes, four par 3 holes, and four par 5 holes. The grass is bentgrass both on the greens and fairways and the course has numerous hazards and bunkers.

Nicklaus himself manages the course where the Memorial Tournament is played and, from its foundation to date, has directed numerous modifications to introduce improvements and new technologies.

In addition to hosting the Memorial each year, Muirfield Village Golf Club has been home to other major tournaments, including the 1992 U.S. Amateur, the 1987 Ryder Cup, the 1998 Solheim Cup, the 2013 Presidents Cup, and the 2020 Workday Charity Open.

The Memorial Tournament over the years

The Memorial Tournament reaches its 48th edition in 2023. Because of the aura surrounding Nicklaus as its promoter and host, the tournament ranks as one of the top stops on the PGA Tour season, after the majors.

It is not surprising that players such as Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, and Jack Nicklaus himself in the early years, have been and are regular participants.

The format of the tournament is invitational, with a series of requirements that define the field of 120 players. There are no qualifying events, although the sponsors have 14 exemptions to complete the roster.

Tiger Woods is the player who has won the tournament the most times, with five victories (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012). He is also the only player to have won three in a row.

Other multi-winners include Kenny Perry (3); and Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Greg Norman, Tom Watson, and Patrick Cantlay, all with two. The defending champion is Billy Horshel.

The tournament record belongs to Tom Lehman when he won in 1994 with a 20-under 268.

