Where is the 2024 Cognizant Classic being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Cognizant Classic will take place at PGA National Resort in South Florida from February 29 to March 3, returning to its long-time venue.

PGA National Resort has been hosting the Cognizant Classic, previously known as Honda Classic, since 2007. Before that, the tournament was held at Country Club at Mirasol, TPC at Heron Bay, TPC Eagle Trace, and Weston Hills Golf and Country Club.

The initial few editions of the event were hosted by Inverrary Country Club since its inception in 1972. From 1984 to 1991, TPC Eagle Trace hosted the event followed by the next four editions at Western Hills Golf and Country Course before returning to TPC Eagle Trace in 1996.

The following year, TPC at Heron Bay became the hosting venue. The event then shifted to the Country Club in Mirasol before PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens started hosting the event.

Golfers will tee off for the 2024 Cognizant Classic at The Champion's Golf Course of the PGA National Resort. The resort has six golf courses, including the renowned Champions Golf Course, The Palmer, The Estates, The Match, The Staple and The Fazio. The PGA Tour event takes place at The Champion's Golf Course, which was designed by George and Tom Fazio. Jack Nicklaus redesigned the course in 2014.

The golf course is around 7,048 yards long and has a 72-par course with a course rating of 75.2 and a slope rating of 148.

The Chapiom Golf Course has been a popular venue for prestigious PGA Tour events over the years. Before becoming the home for the Cognizant Classic (Honda Classic), it was the site for the 1987 PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship from 1982 to 2000. Additionally, the golf course hosted the Ryder Cup in 1983.

Here is a list of all the venues of the Cognizant Classic (Honda Classic) over the years:

2007–present: PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens Florida

2003–2006: Country Club at Mirasol, Palm Beach Gardens Florida

1997–2002: TPC at Heron Bay, Coral Springs Florida

1996: TPC Eagle Trace, Coral Springs Florida

1992–1995: Weston Hills Golf and C.C., Weston Florida

1984–1991: TPC Eagle Trace, Coral Springs Florida

1972–1983: Inverrary Country Club (East Course), Lauderhill Florida

All about the 2024 Cognizant Classic

The 2024 Cognizant Classic will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 29 and will run through the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, March 3.

The tournament will feature some of the top-ranked PGA Tour golfers, including current World No.2 Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Nick Dunlap and defending champion Chris Kirk.

The tournament is a regular PGA Tour event with a purse of $9 million from which the winner will receive $1.62 million.