Where is the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship is a Major tournament in women's golf. The tournament was first played in 1983 and American golfer Lilia Vu is the current defending champion.

The LPGA Tour recently revealed its schedule for the 2024 season and fans were naturally curious about the historic Chevron Championship. According to the LPGA Tour's official website (LPGA.com), the tournament will be played between April 18 - April 21, 2024, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in Woodlands, Texas.

The venue was inaugurated in 2001 and the course was designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. The Club at Carlton Woods overlooks the beautiful scenery of the Texas wilderness with a 7,400-yard golf course in the middle of it.

The Club at Carlton Woods also has state-of-the-art amenities including climate control, practice ranges, video analysis, and Flightscope radar technology used to improve golf swings.

The Club at Carlton Woods hosted the LPGA Chevron Championship for the first time in 2023 and will host the event in 2024 as well. The Club at Carlton Woods has received various accolades since its opening in 2001. The club has held the Distinguished Club of the World recognition since 2013. Additionally, The Club at Carlton Woods was also recognized as a Platinum Club of America in 2016.

Jack Nicklaus played the inaugural round on the course in 2001 amidst terrible weather. Soon after its opening, The Club at Carlton Woods was selected as the "Best New Private Course in Texas" by Golf Digest.

How did the defending champion of the LPGA Chevron Championship Lilia Vu perform in 2023

Lilia Vu had a scintillating 2023 season where she won two women's Major tournaments, specifically the 2023 LPGA Chevron Championship and the 2023 Women's British Open. Vu's performance this season helped her win the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award and rise to the World No. 1 position in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

The American golfer won the 2023 Chevron Championship following an intense playoff battle against fellow American golfer Angel Yin and bagged the winner's share of $765,000 from the $5.1 million prize purse. Vu will hope to repeat the feat in 2024 as well. The 26-year-old currently has four LPGA Tour wins and two Major tournament wins.