Where is the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic being played? All you need to know about the venue

The Detroit Golf Club in Michigan will host the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27 to June 30. This is one of the most relatively newer tournaments on the PGA Tour, as it debuted in 2019. Moreover, this was the first PGA Tour event inside the Detroit city limits.

The Detroit Golf Club was designed around 100 years ago, with no real challenges for modern-day golfers. Hence, we can expect a low-scoring week with plenty of birdies and eagles in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The golf course is 7370 yards long with a total par of 72. This is one of the flattest golf courses on the PGA Tour, with minimum elevation and undulations. For example, the highest point in Augusta National is 318 feet, while the lowest point is 170 feet. The difference here is around 148 feet. However, in the Detroit Golf Club, this difference is only around 43 feet.

Meanwhile, the fairways and greens have Bentgrass/Poa annua on the entire course, while the rough has Bluegrass/Ryegrass. Apart from a few holes, there isn't much tree line or undulations on the greens either to make things easier for golfers in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round

The winning score in the Rocket Mortgage Classic has always been under 20, with 2021 being the only year where the winning score was -18. The defending champion, Rickie Fowler, with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin, scored -24 before defeating them in the playoffs.

This week is crucial for various golfers as they look to cement their place in the FedExCup playoffs. Hence, with an easier course on offer, a strong finish in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week can help golfers make gains in their FedExCup rankings.

List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled just after the Travelers Championship, a signature event. Hence, most top golfers will not be competing this week. However, the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic has around ten golfers from the top 50 world golf rankings, making it a considerable field:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Brandon Berry

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Nick Bienz

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Angelo Giantsopoulos

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Danny Guise

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Kyle Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Miles Russell

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Neal Shipley

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Tim Wilkinson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris