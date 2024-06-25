Where is the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic being played? All you need to know about the venue

The Detroit Golf Club in Michigan will host the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27 to June 30. This is one of the most relatively newer tournaments on the PGA Tour, as it debuted in 2019. Moreover, this was the first PGA Tour event inside the Detroit city limits.
The Detroit Golf Club was designed around 100 years ago, with no real challenges for modern-day golfers. Hence, we can expect a low-scoring week with plenty of birdies and eagles in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The golf course is 7370 yards long with a total par of 72. This is one of the flattest golf courses on the PGA Tour, with minimum elevation and undulations. For example, the highest point in Augusta National is 318 feet, while the lowest point is 170 feet. The difference here is around 148 feet. However, in the Detroit Golf Club, this difference is only around 43 feet.
Meanwhile, the fairways and greens have Bentgrass/Poa annua on the entire course, while the rough has Bluegrass/Ryegrass. Apart from a few holes, there isn't much tree line or undulations on the greens either to make things easier for golfers in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The winning score in the Rocket Mortgage Classic has always been under 20, with 2021 being the only year where the winning score was -18. The defending champion, Rickie Fowler, with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin, scored -24 before defeating them in the playoffs.
This week is crucial for various golfers as they look to cement their place in the FedExCup playoffs. Hence, with an easier course on offer, a strong finish in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week can help golfers make gains in their FedExCup rankings.
List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled just after the Travelers Championship, a signature event. Hence, most top golfers will not be competing this week. However, the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic has around ten golfers from the top 50 world golf rankings, making it a considerable field:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Brandon Berry
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Nick Bienz
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Angelo Giantsopoulos
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Danny Guise
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Jackson Koivun
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Kyle Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Chandler Phillips
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Miles Russell
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Neal Shipley
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Tim Wilkinson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris