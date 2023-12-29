Where is the 2024 Travelers Championship? Exploring the venue, location, and more

The 2024 Travelers Championship is set to return at its home turf, the TPC River Highland in Cromwell. This prestigious men's golf tournament will be scheduled from June 20-23, 2024, and will showcase some of the top-notch PGA Tour players.

The Travelers Championship, previously known by different names, established its connection with the said golf course in 1984 and has remained exclusively hosted there ever since.

Situated atop a bluff overlooking the Connecticut River, the course is set to treat players and attendees to picturesque vistas of lakes and ponds throughout. Additionally, the TPC River Highland golf course also presents a formidable challenge for all the participants, particularly in its demanding final stretch spanning holes; holes 15 to 17 wind around a four-acre lake, offering scenic play.

The PGA Tour procured the par-70 golf course in the early 1980s and subsequently underwent a full redesign by the esteemed American golf course architect Pete Dye in 1982. Later, the golf course also received further enhancements through renovations by acclaimed golf course architect Bobby Weed in 1989.

Annually, a substantial influx of golf enthusiasts flocks to the golf course for the Travelers Championship, establishing it as the second most-attended PGA event, following the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 2024 Travelers Championship field and other details

As of a press release on August 7, 2023, the Travelers championship is slated to become a signature event on the tour, featuring an estimated field of 70-80 players.

The tournament will run for four consecutive days under the new format, eliminating any cuts, and ensuring all participating players compete throughout. Several qualification criteria have been outlined for those eligible to take part in the event.

This entails securing a position in the top 50 of the 2023 FedExCup standings through the playoffs, holding the title of defending champion, and maintaining a placement in the top 10 of the current year's FedExCup standings up to the 2024 U.S. Open.

The 2024 Travelers Championship has a whopping price money of $20 million set for the event. Keegan Bradley will be the defending champion of the tournament after winning the event in 2023 by three strokes. He defeated Zac Blair and Brian Harman to lead the scoreboard.