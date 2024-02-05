Where is the 2024 WM Phoenix Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour is heading for their next event, the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona. The tournament is going to be held again at TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course. For the past 37 years, this course has served as the home to the Phoenix Open.

The course first opened back in 1986. Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, as asked by the PGA Tour, looked after designing the course to host the Phoenix Open for the first time in 1987.

The TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course is set amidst the rugged Sonoran Desert, and it stretches for 7,261 yards. It is a par 71 golf course, encircled by the breathtaking McDowell Mountains.

The WM Phoenix Open's golf course will have some changes this year. The stadium setup is now placed behind the ninth green with a two-tiered stand. This way, viewers can catch the action by seeing their favorite golfers' performances up close.

Fans are eager to experience the breathtaking views from luxury grandstands. Complete with open bars and premium food selections can be found at the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes of the course.

The 16th hole is the center of the attraction, and you can be among the select few to arrive early to this location. It provides a quieter experience and has some amazing breakfast options offered by the Breakfast Club.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open field and other details

The field of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open will have slight changes as compared to previous years. This time around, the tournament will not be considered as a signature event.

Furthermore, the event is going to offer a whopping prize purse of $8,800,000. Last year, the event offered $2,000,000 to the players. As many as 132 players are going to tee off in the WM Phoenix Open.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is on a quest to secure a third consecutive victory in 2024. Other notable golfers to keep an eye on include Shane Lowry, Kirt Kutayama, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas.

As for Scheffler, he took home the WM Phoenix trophy first in 2022 after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff round. A year later, he defeated Nick Taylor in 2023 by two strokes.

Here are the past ten years winners of WM Phoenix Open tournament:

Scottie Scheffler (2023, 2022)

Brooks Koepka (2021)

Webb Simpson (2020)

Rickie Fowler (2019)

Gary Woodland (2018)

Hideki Matsuyama (2017, 2016)

Brooks Koepka (2015)

Kevin Stadler (2014)