Where is the 2025 Ryder Cup being played? Venue explored

The Ryder Cup in 2025 will take place at Bethpage Black, a public course in New York with a strong history of hosting major tournaments.

The event began in 1927 as a match between the U.S. and Great Britain, but in 1979, Europe joined, creating the modern format. Overall, the U.S. leads the series 27-15, though Europe has won 10 of the last 14 contests since 1995. Playing at home has been an advantage for the Americans, who have won three of the last four on U.S. soil.

Long Island, where Bethpage Black sits, has long been a center for major golf. Its 160 courses range from elite private clubs like Shinnecock Hills to public courses in Brooklyn. Over the years, Long Island has hosted 10 U.S. Opens, seven U.S. Amateurs, six PGA Championships, five U.S. Women’s Amateurs, four Walker Cups and a U.S. Women’s Open.

Bethpage Black itself has staged the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009, the 2019 PGA Championship, and PGA Tour events in 2012 and 2016. With the Ryder Cup, it joins a small group of courses worldwide to have hosted a U.S. Open, a PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Bethpage State Park, where the Black Course is located, covers nearly 1,500 acres and includes five 18-hole courses. Known as a “public country club,” it offers affordable golf for thousands of players each year. The Black Course, designed in the 1930s by A.W. Tillinghast, is considered one of the toughest tests in golf. Despite its prestige, green fees remain relatively low, making it one of the most accessible venues to host the Ryder Cup.

What is the character of the 2025 Ryder Cup venue?

Bethpage Black is a tough test for golfers of all levels. The course is challenging off the tee, difficult into the greens, and demanding to walk from start to finish without a motorized cart. The only way to use a cart is on one of the other four courses at Bethpage State Park.

The course has a 77-foot elevation change from the low point on the first fairway to the high point around the ninth green and holes 10-12. The slopes are not gradual; golfers face constant uphill and downhill stretches throughout the front and back nines. This makes the course physically demanding, while the mental challenge of hitting fairways and avoiding bunkers adds pressure, even for Ryder Cup players. The U.S. team will benefit from a supportive home crowd, which can provide extra energy.

The key to playing Bethpage Black is hitting fairways. The thick rough, made of Ryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass and Poa annua, makes controlling approach shots difficult. Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will likely advise their teams to aim for the center of the greens rather than trying to target specific pin locations. This approach reduces risk, avoids greenside bunkers and forces opponents to focus on hitting fairways and greens in regulation.

