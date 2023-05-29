Where is golfer Emiliano Grillo from? Examining the PGA golfer’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more

Emiliano Grillo was born on September 14, 1992, in the city of Resistencia, the capital of the province of Chaco, Argentina. It is a city of about 300,000 inhabitants, very close to the border with Paraguay.

Grillo has been involved in golf since he was five years old, and at a very young age, he joined the Chaco Golf Club. It's the same club where legendary Argentine golfers Jose Coceres and Fabian Gomez played. In fact, Emiliano Grillo recognizes Coceres and Gomez as two of his references in the sport.

Emiliano Grillo at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

While still a teenager (16 years old), he moved to the United States to attend the prestigious IMG Academy. As a student there, he was a quarter-finalist in the U.S. Junior Open (2008) and won the 2009 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award.

Only three years later (2011) did he turn professional. His time as an amateur is known as the "class of 2011", due to the number of relevant players that coincided, such as Emiliano Grillo himself, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, and Ollie Schniederjans.

Grillo began his professional career in the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Latin America. In the former, he played only six tournaments (two in 2011 and four in 2015), with a victory in the 2015 Web.com Tour Championship and two Top 5s.

In the PGA Latin America, his participation was also limited, with only one tournament in 2013 and one in 2014. However, he had one of the great triumphs of his career there, winning the VISA Open de Argentina presented by Peugeot in front of his home crowd, also known as Abierto de la Republica.

In addition, Grillo was called up to the Argentine national team to participate in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. There, he obtained an Olympic diploma, finishing eighth in the individual tournament.

Emiliano Grillo in the PGA Tour

Emiliano Grillo made his debut in the PGA Tour in 2012. His participation there was occasional until he earned his first victory in the 2015-16 season (2015 Frys.com Open). He earned his PGA Tour card during that same season.

Emiliano Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty).

On the PGA Tour, Grillo has two wins, adding his second this Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. In addition, he has six runner-ups, four third places, 15 Top 5s, and 29 Top 10s, with 152 cuts made in the 206 tournaments he has played. His net earnings exceed $18.3 million.

Grillo recognizes himself as a fan of the River Plate soccer club ("Riverista until death do us part", can be read in his Twitter bio). He is married to his wife Alexia and together they have a son named Andre.

Poll : 0 votes