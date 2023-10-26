Where is Jasmine Suwannapura from? Exploring LPGA golfer's ethnicity, birthplace and more

Jasmine Suwannapura is a professional golfer from Thailand. She was born and brought up in Thailand and currently plays on the LPGA Tour.

Suwannapura was born on November 20, 1992, in Bangkok Thailand. She started playing golf at a young age and did her graduation from Ramkhamhaeng University. Jasmine qualified for the Honda LPGA Thailand as an amateur during her college days and competed in the tournament thrice.

She made her debut at the event in 2006 and then played in 2008 and then in 2010. She had won several tournaments as an amateur, including in the Hong Kong Ladies Amateur in 2008, Srixon Junior International in 2009, and also the Malaysia Amateur Open in 2010.

Jasmine Suwannapura started her professional journey in 2011 and finished eighth at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open before winning the 2013 Hero Women's Indian Open. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2013 and has won two tournaments on the Tour. Her first LPGA Tour victory came in 2018 when she clinched the trophy of the Marathon Classic.

Suwannapura played four rounds of 65-69-71;65 to finish with a score of under 14. She competed in a playoff and won the tournament against Brittany Lincicome. Jasmine won her second LPGA Tour event in 2019 at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. She finished with a score of under 27 and registered a six-stroke victory over Ko Jin-young and Minjee Kim.

Jasmine Suwannapura has won 10 professional tournaments in her career and is looking forward to another victory at this week's LPGA Maybank Championship.

Jasmine Suwannapura's performance at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

Following the first round of the 2023 LPGA Maybank, Jasmine Suwannapura topped the leaderboard. She played a bogey-free round of 63 after carding seven birdies and one eagle.

The Thai golfer started the game with a birdie on the first hole and carded three birdies on the first five alternative holes. She added another birdie on the ninth and three birdies and one eagle on the back nine to score 63.

Suwannapura will start the second round of the tournament on Thursday, October 26, one stroke ahead of Hannah Green.

The 30-year-old golfer opened up about her game while talking to the media. She said (via ESPN):

"Starting the first couple of holes, I tried to play kind of little safe ... because I only played six holes for the practice round and got to walk on the back nine on pro-am day on the cart path, so I don't really know the course. I feel like with low expectation today then the result come out really good. A lot of putts dropped for me, and it's good feeling to start with a low score this week for sure."

The 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship will have its finale on Saturday, October 29.