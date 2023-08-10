“Where was John Daly?” – Fans react to young Tiger Woods’ photograph on the Hooters wall in Florida

Although Tiger Woods is a legend who is laser-focused on his game when on the golf course, he is also known for his colorful life outside.

NUCLR Golf recently shared a photograph of the golfing legend with the Hooters Girls on the Hooters wall in Florida. The photograph seemed quite old, as Tiger appeared relatively young, with a cheerful smile, surrounded by girls.

The golf tracking Twitter handle wrote:

"🐅👱‍♀️ — Hang it in the Louvre — 🐐 🖼️"

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Where was John Daly?"

"Tiger Woods with a grin so big even the owl in the logo blushed!"

"Only one had a chance.😂"

"Have a meal and play 18 holes at the same time."

"Alright then playboi."

"They didn’t have to label him lol everyone knows Eldrick!!"

"Smorgasboard …."

"Love that picture!!!"

"One GOAT, 3 mids, 7 goats."

"Tiger is the 🐐 on and off course if ya know what I mean."

"I need this on a tee shirt."

"Glory days."

Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Tiger Woods poses with the 2009 FedEx Cup after the final round of The Tour Championship

Tiger Woods is absent from this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship as he is still recovering from the subtalar fusion surgery he underwent a few months ago. He was struggling with post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture and had to withdraw from the Masters on the final day.

The 47-year-old golfer had a severe car accident a couple of years ago, which resulted in him developing plantar fasciitis. Since 2021, he has not appeared in many tournaments.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would only participate in the majors and a handful of other events moving forward to allow his body ample rest.

Woods has participated in the FedEx Cup Playoffs 12 times and emerged victorious twice. He held the record for most titles for 15 years until 2022, when Rory McIlroy secured his third FedEx Cup title. His first win came in 2007, during the inaugural edition of the Playoffs.

Two years later, Woods clinched his second Playoff title. Both of his victories happened when the playoffs consisted of four events, which were reduced to three after 2018. He remains the third-highest earner in the Playoffs, amassing earnings of $39,042,804 in 26 starts.

In addition to his two wins, the 15-time major champion has secured two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish in the Playoffs. His most recent appearance in the Playoffs was in 2020, where he finished 62nd. His most recent victory in a Playoffs event was at the 2018 Tour Championship, where he beat Billy Horschel by two strokes.

Here's Tiger's performance in the Playoffs over the years:

2007: 1

2008: 70

2009: 1

2010: 42

2011: 132

2012: 3

2013: 2

2014: 218

2015: 178

2018: 2

2019: 42

2020: 63