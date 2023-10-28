Where is Jorge Campillo from? DP World Tour star’s birthplace, ethnicity and more explored

Jorge Campillo is currently leading the Qatar Masters with a single stroke and will be hoping for his 4th DP World Tour victory. He has been playing professionally for a long time now and has been able to deliver a consistent performance throughout the years.

Campillo is a professional golfer from Spain and was born on June 5, 1986, in Cáceres, a city in the province of the same name in the western part of Spain.

The 37-year old has competed in various golf tournaments and is known for his achievements in the sport of golf. He has also represented his nation in various championships.

Following his tenure at the Spanish National training centre, Jorge Campillo moved to the United States to play collegiate golf at the Indiana University. Interestingly, he went on to become one of their most succesfull golfer and won 9 titles while being selected in the First Team All-American sqaud.

Campillo's skill and talent also got him international presence, as he played in the iconic Palmer Cup in 2007, 2008, and 2009. After his terrific amateur golf performance, the golfer received the invite from the DP World Tour and, since then, has won 3 championships on the European Tour.

Jorge Campillo currently has 3 professional wins under his belt

The Qatar Masters has been interesting for Jorge Campillo who currently leads the event. Although he looks to be in a decent position to win the DP World Tour, he has done it only 3 times before.

His first victory came in 2009, almost a decade after he turned professional at the Trophee Hassan II. Following that, he won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where he was involved in an intense playoff with David Drysdale.

However, his most famous victory came in 2023 when he won the Magical Kenya Open in impeccable fashion. Campillo defeated the runner-up Masahiro Kawamura by a comfortable 2-stroke lead.

The Spanish golfer will be hoping for the same result this week as he leads the Qatar Masters while steadily increasing his lead.