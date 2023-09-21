Where is the LIV Golf Chicago being played? All you need to know about the event venue

LIV golfers are back with another event at a new place. This week the Saudi circuit players will compete at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Chicago, for their upcoming tournament. It is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24.
The series was on a hiatus for over a month before finally returning with fans' favourite Chicago event. Last year, the competition grabbed the attention of the people after Australian golfer Cameron Smith defeated Dustin Johnson to clinch the trophy.
Both golfers will again compete at this week's event and will be looking forward to winning the trophy and earning the winner's share from the purse of $20 million. Last year also the tournament was held at the Rich Harvest Farms.
Rich Harvest Farm is a private golf course situated in Sugar Groove, Illinois. It is at a distance of 50 miles from Chicago. The golf course was built in 1989 and has hosted numerous golf tournaments over the years.
It's a private golf course owned by Mr. Jerry Rich, who is also the designer of the venue. The course is around 7,735 yards in length and has a slope rating of 155.
Rich Harvest Farm is one of the renowned golf courses in Chicago. It has hosted the Solheim Cup, Ryder Cup Challenge, and Plamer Cup in the past.
Here are the big golf tournaments that were held at the Rich Harvest Farm over the years:
- 2003 Mid-American Conference Championship
- 2007 NCAA Regional
- 2009 Solheim Cup
- 2011-2018 Northern Intercollegiate
- 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship
- 2013 Chip Beck #59 Charity Pro-Am
- 2014 NCAA Regional
- 2015 Palmer Cup
- 2015 Western Amateur
- 2017 NCAA Men's & Women's Championships
- 2019 Western Junior Championship
- 2020 Big Ten Men's Golf Championships
- 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Who is playing at the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago?
The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event features a stellar field of 48 golfers who will be playing in a team of 12 with four players in each.
The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be playing at this week's tournament along with Phil Mickelson, Mito Pereira, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Cam Smith.
Here is the field of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event:
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James PiotIan Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff