Where is the LIV Golf Chicago being played? All you need to know about the event venue

LIV golfers are back with another event at a new place. This week the Saudi circuit players will compete at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Chicago, for their upcoming tournament. It is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24.

The series was on a hiatus for over a month before finally returning with fans' favourite Chicago event. Last year, the competition grabbed the attention of the people after Australian golfer Cameron Smith defeated Dustin Johnson to clinch the trophy.

Both golfers will again compete at this week's event and will be looking forward to winning the trophy and earning the winner's share from the purse of $20 million. Last year also the tournament was held at the Rich Harvest Farms.

Rich Harvest Farm is a private golf course situated in Sugar Groove, Illinois. It is at a distance of 50 miles from Chicago. The golf course was built in 1989 and has hosted numerous golf tournaments over the years.

It's a private golf course owned by Mr. Jerry Rich, who is also the designer of the venue. The course is around 7,735 yards in length and has a slope rating of 155.

Rich Harvest Farm is one of the renowned golf courses in Chicago. It has hosted the Solheim Cup, Ryder Cup Challenge, and Plamer Cup in the past.

Here are the big golf tournaments that were held at the Rich Harvest Farm over the years:

2003 Mid-American Conference Championship

2007 NCAA Regional

2009 Solheim Cup

2011-2018 Northern Intercollegiate

2012 Mid-American Conference Championship

2013 Chip Beck #59 Charity Pro-Am

2014 NCAA Regional

2015 Palmer Cup

2015 Western Amateur

2017 NCAA Men's & Women's Championships

2019 Western Junior Championship

2020 Big Ten Men's Golf Championships

2021 Arnold Palmer Cup

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Who is playing at the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago?

The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event features a stellar field of 48 golfers who will be playing in a team of 12 with four players in each.

The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be playing at this week's tournament along with Phil Mickelson, Mito Pereira, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Cam Smith.

Here is the field of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James PiotIan Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff