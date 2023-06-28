Where is LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 being held? All you need to know about the venue

The LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 tournament is approaching thick and fast, and fans are anxious to learn everything they can about the venue that will host this famous event. Prepare to be enchanted by Real Club Valderrama's magnificent surroundings as it invites the world's finest players from June 29 to July 2, 2023.

Real Club Valderrama stands as a beacon of excellence in the world of golf, located in the lovely location of Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain. This famous course, known for its demanding yet scenic layout, is sure to provide an unforgettable background for the intense rivalry that lies ahead.

The Real Club Valderrama: History and Specifications

This course is located in Spain's gorgeous Sotogrande region, and has a long history that dates back to 1974, when famous golf architect Robert Trent Jones created it as "Sotogrande New."

Valderrama soon established a reputation as one of the world's finest golf courses after undergoing a facelift and acquiring its current name in 1984.

Its outstanding design and difficult layout have drawn top professional golfers, resulting in the hosting of renowned tournaments such as the Ryder Cup, Volvo Masters, and WGC-American Express Championship. The course is currently a recognized golfing destination, renowned for its championship pedigree and breathtaking beauty.

Valderrama is a golfing masterpiece with a rich history. This course stands as a symbol of greatness and continues to captivate players with its unrivalled beauty and championship legacy, thanks to Robert Trent Jones' painstaking design and ability to challenge the world's best.

Key Specification

The course itself is a severe test for players. The course demands precision and strategic shot-making with four par-4 holes under 400 yards, a 225-yard par-3, a 490-yard par-4, and a 564-yard par-5.

Notable courses include the gorgeous par-5 fourth hole, known as La Cascada, with its two-tiered green and pond to the right, as well as the tricky 536-yard par-5 17th, which features a water-guarded green.

The course record at a 9-under 62 set in 1994 by German ace Bernhard Langer. The fairways and rough are Bermuda Tifway 419 grass, while the putting surfaces are T1 Creeping Bentgrass, delivering a premium playing experience.

Tournaments hosted

This course has a long history of holding significant tournaments that have made a lasting impression on the golf world. This famous facility has witnessed some of the sport's most memorable events, from big championships to gripping competitions.

Ladies Spanish Open: 1982

Volvo Masters: 1988-1996; 2002-2008

Ryder Cup: 1997

WGC-American Express Championship: 1999, 2000

Andalucía Masters: 2010-2011, 2017-2022

Open de España: 2016

