Where did Ludvig Aberg go to college? Exploring the golf prodigy’s alma mater

Ludvig Aberg became the talk of the town after winning the 2023 Omega European Masters on Sunday, September 3. The Swedish golfer, who has been playing in his rookie year, stunned the golfing world with his remarkable performance at last week's tournament. He registered his maiden European Tour victory and strengthened his chances to be the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

Aberg had been blessed with one of the most successful amateur careers. He graduated from Texas Tech University, where he had won numerous tournaments.

Before transferring to Tech University in 2019, Aberg attended the Riksidrottsgymnasium, the national upper-secondary sports school of Sweden. While he was a student in Sweden, Ludvig led his team in the 2017 European Boys' Team Championship and represented his nation internationally.

Additionally, in 2017 he won the Fairhaven Trophy, and in 2018 he placed in the top five in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Aberg debuted on the European Tour at the Norda Masters after placing eighth at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

He won the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic in 2019 after enrolling at Tech University. However, because American colleges were closed in 2020 due to a global pandemic, Ludvig had to return to Europe. While there, he participated in the Nordic Golf League and won two tournaments.

After everything returned to normal in February 2021, he won the Jones Cup Invitational and was given the chance to play in the RSM Classic, a PGA Tour event.

He also competed in the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for tenth place, and finished second at the 2021 European Amateur. He became the second golfer to receive the Ben Hogan Trophy twice, in 2022 and 2023, as the finest college golfer in the United States.

Having topped the 2022-23 PGA Tour University Rankings, Ludvig Aberg was awarded an exemption to play on the American Tour in the 2024 season. He concluded his amateur career as the top-ranked golfer in the World Amatuer Golf Rankings.

Ludvig Aberg's professional career

Aberg started his professional journey by finishing in 25th place at the RBC Canadian Open and then tied for 24th place at the Travelers Championship. He finished T40 at the Rocket Mortgage and then T4 at the John Deere Classic.

Here are the results of all events Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

RBC Canadian Open

Result- T25

Score - 69-72-71-69

Earnings - $64,850

Travelers Championship

Result - T24

Score - 67-65-65-70

Earnings - $167,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Result - T40

Score - 65-67-73-72

Earnings - $33,000

John Deere Classic

Result - T4

Score - 68-64-71-63

Earnings - $333,000

3M Open

Result - T64

Score - 72-64-73-72

Earnings - $16,614

Wyndham Championship

Result- T14

Score - 66-66-71-67

Earnings - $123,500

D+D Real Czech Masters

Result - T4

Score - 68-66-71-66

Earnings - €63,263

Europeans Masters

Result- Win

Score - 64-67-66-64

Earnings - €425,000