Where is the Puerto Rico Open 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will be held at the Grand Reserve Country Club from Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10.

The golf course, previously called Trump International Golf Club Puerto Rico and then Coco Beach Golf Course, was designed by golfer Tom Kite. Nestled in the Palm Coastal area of Florida, the golf course is surrounded by lush greenery.

Top PGA Tour players like Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau have won here before. Last year, Nico Echavarria won by two shots over Akshay Bhatia. The course is tough, with two long par-5 holes, each measuring approximately 600 yards, on the back nine. The total length of the golf course is around 7,506 yards.

The best scores ever for a 72-hole game are 267 by Chesson Hadley in 2014 and Nico Echavarria in 2023. Jhonattan Vegas holds the record for the lowest single round, scoring 62 in 2020.

The 2024 Puerto Rico event will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, which will run through the weekend to have a finale on Sunday. The tournament has a purse of $4 million, featuring a field of 128 players.

It will take place parallel to the PGA Tour signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, thus some of the top-ranked golfers will miss the event.

Who will play at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open?

This year's Puerto Rico Open field does not include any of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Gold Ranking, considering the tournament's schedule coincides with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Signature PGA Tour event.

Although some top-ranked golfers will miss the event, this week's field includes Victor Perez, Justin Suh, and Kevin Tway among others.

Here is the field of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

Ryan Armour

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Fred Biondi

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Tyler Collet

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Domenico Geminiani

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Justin Hastings

Jim Herman

Kelvin Hernandez

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Rasmus Højgaard

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Yuxin Lin

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

William McGirt

George McNeill

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Chris Nido

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Evan Pena

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Julian Perico

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Aaron Rai

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Gareth Steyn

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Josh Teater

Alejandro Tosti

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jackson Van Paris

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Norman Xiong

Aram Yenidjeian