Where is the Puerto Rico Open 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will be held at the Grand Reserve Country Club from Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10.
The golf course, previously called Trump International Golf Club Puerto Rico and then Coco Beach Golf Course, was designed by golfer Tom Kite. Nestled in the Palm Coastal area of Florida, the golf course is surrounded by lush greenery.
Top PGA Tour players like Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau have won here before. Last year, Nico Echavarria won by two shots over Akshay Bhatia. The course is tough, with two long par-5 holes, each measuring approximately 600 yards, on the back nine. The total length of the golf course is around 7,506 yards.
The best scores ever for a 72-hole game are 267 by Chesson Hadley in 2014 and Nico Echavarria in 2023. Jhonattan Vegas holds the record for the lowest single round, scoring 62 in 2020.
The 2024 Puerto Rico event will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, which will run through the weekend to have a finale on Sunday. The tournament has a purse of $4 million, featuring a field of 128 players.
It will take place parallel to the PGA Tour signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, thus some of the top-ranked golfers will miss the event.
Who will play at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open?
This year's Puerto Rico Open field does not include any of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Gold Ranking, considering the tournament's schedule coincides with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Signature PGA Tour event.
Although some top-ranked golfers will miss the event, this week's field includes Victor Perez, Justin Suh, and Kevin Tway among others.
Here is the field of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:
- Ryan Armour
- Angel Ayora
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Fred Biondi
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Tyler Collet
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Domenico Geminiani
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Justin Hastings
- Jim Herman
- Kelvin Hernandez
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Yuxin Lin
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- George McNeill
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Chris Nido
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Evan Pena
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Julian Perico
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Aaron Rai
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Gareth Steyn
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Josh Teater
- Alejandro Tosti
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jackson Van Paris
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Aram Yenidjeian