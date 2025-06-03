Where is the RBC Canadian Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour after the Memorial Tournament last week, where Scottie Scheffler won with a total score of 10-under. The RBC Canadian Open will take place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Canada, from June 5 to 8, with a purse of $9.8 million.

The Osprey Valley has three courses, out of which the Heathlands course was first designed by Doug Carrick. After a decade of growth, the Osprey Valley authorities decided to add two more, the Parkland-style North course and the Wasteland-style Hoot course. In 2018, the Osprey Valley aligned with the PGA TOUR and the TPC Network to become the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open can be followed on Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the full list of TV timings for the same (all times in ET):

Thursday, June 5: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 6: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 7: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, June 8: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Who is playing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy got into the RBC Canadian Open field with a Players Championship five-year exemption. Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland are the past winners of the U.S. Open Championship and, hence, received a five-year exemption.

Beau Hossler and Justin Lower made it to the field by finishing in the top 125 in the previous season's FedEx Fall Points List. Here's the full field of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open:

Rory McIlroy

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Ludvig Aberg

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Corey Conners

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Matthew Anderson

Barend Botha

Cougar Collins

Myles Creighton

A.J. Ewart

Wes Heffernan

Johnny Keefer

Richard T. Lee

Tyler Mawhinney

Ashton McCulloch

Matthew Scobie

Roger Sloan

Hunter Thomson

Wei-Hsuan Wang

Brett Webster

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Cameron Young

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Aaron Wise

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Harry Higgs

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Hayden Buckley

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Braden Thornberry

