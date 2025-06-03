Where is the RBC Canadian Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour after the Memorial Tournament last week, where Scottie Scheffler won with a total score of 10-under. The RBC Canadian Open will take place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Canada, from June 5 to 8, with a purse of $9.8 million.
The Osprey Valley has three courses, out of which the Heathlands course was first designed by Doug Carrick. After a decade of growth, the Osprey Valley authorities decided to add two more, the Parkland-style North course and the Wasteland-style Hoot course. In 2018, the Osprey Valley aligned with the PGA TOUR and the TPC Network to become the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
The 2025 RBC Canadian Open can be followed on Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the full list of TV timings for the same (all times in ET):
Thursday, June 5: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, June 6: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 7: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, June 8: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Who is playing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?
Rory McIlroy got into the RBC Canadian Open field with a Players Championship five-year exemption. Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland are the past winners of the U.S. Open Championship and, hence, received a five-year exemption.
Beau Hossler and Justin Lower made it to the field by finishing in the top 125 in the previous season's FedEx Fall Points List. Here's the full field of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open:
Rory McIlroy
Wyndham Clark
Gary Woodland
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Kurt Kitayama
Ludvig Aberg
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Corey Conners
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Taylor Moore
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Kevin Yu
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
David Hearn
Mike Weir
Matthew Anderson
Barend Botha
Cougar Collins
Myles Creighton
A.J. Ewart
Wes Heffernan
Johnny Keefer
Richard T. Lee
Tyler Mawhinney
Ashton McCulloch
Matthew Scobie
Roger Sloan
Hunter Thomson
Wei-Hsuan Wang
Brett Webster
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Sungjae Im
Adam Schenk
Byeong Hun An
Cameron Young
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Mark Hubbard
Victor Perez
Beau Hossler
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
Keith Mitchell
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Carson Young
Charley Hoffman
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Vince Whaley
Michael Kim
K.H. Lee
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Nicolai Højgaard
Matt Kuchar
Chan Kim
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
David Skinns
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Aaron Wise
Trey Mullinax
Danny Willett
Will Gordon
Ben Martin
Rasmus Højgaard
Luke Clanton
Gordon Sargent
Harry Higgs
Niklas Norgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Hayden Buckley
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Alejandro Tosti
Max McGreevy
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
Lanto Griffin
Ricky Castillo
Jackson Suber
Quade Cummins
Jeremy Paul
Will Chandler
Paul Peterson
William Mouw
Frankie Capan III
Matteo Manassero
John Pak
Noah Goodwin
Antoine Rozner
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Riedel
Takumi Kanaya
Michael Thorbjornsen
Philip Knowles
Mason Andersen
Taylor Dickson
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cristobal Del Solar
Trevor Cone
Tim Widing
Vince Covello
Braden Thornberry