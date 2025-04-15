Where is the RBC Heritage 2025 being played? All you need to know about the venue

RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour's next stop after the 2025 Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy won the title. The signature PGA Tour event with a restricted field and a purse of $20 million will take place from April 17 to 20.
The tournament will take place at the Harbour Town Golf Links. After the event, a restoration will take place at the venue from May 5 to November 10. However, the clubhouse will be open, which has Harbour Town Pro Shop, Pete Dye Room & Links, an American Grill, and other facilities.
The Harbour Town Golf Links was designed by Pete Dye, who received consultation from Jack Nicklaus. RBC Heritage can be watched on the Golf Channel, NBC Sports App, and CBS.
Here are the broadcasting details:
- Thursday, April 17- 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Friday, April 18- 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Saturday, April 19- 1-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 PM: CBS
- Sunday, April 20- 1-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 PM: CBS
Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage tournament with a score of 19 under. He fired 69 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 65 in the second round with six birdies. He scored 63 in the third round and 68 in the fourth round with eight birdies and two birdies along with an eagle, respectively.
What is the field of the 2025 RBC Heritage?
The RBC Heritage will have 80 golfers in the field, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will also be present. However, Masters champion Rory McIlroy won't participate in the tournament. The field of the event will have other renowned golfers like Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, and more.
Here's a list of all the golfers in the 2025 RBC Heritage field:
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie +
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
McCarthy, Denny
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan +
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will