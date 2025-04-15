Where is the RBC Heritage 2025 being played? All you need to know about the venue

RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour's next stop after the 2025 Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy won the title. The signature PGA Tour event with a restricted field and a purse of $20 million will take place from April 17 to 20.

The tournament will take place at the Harbour Town Golf Links. After the event, a restoration will take place at the venue from May 5 to November 10. However, the clubhouse will be open, which has Harbour Town Pro Shop, Pete Dye Room & Links, an American Grill, and other facilities.

The Harbour Town Golf Links was designed by Pete Dye, who received consultation from Jack Nicklaus. RBC Heritage can be watched on the Golf Channel, NBC Sports App, and CBS.

Here are the broadcasting details:

Thursday, April 17- 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, April 18- 2-6 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, April 19- 1-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 PM: CBS

Sunday, April 20- 1-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 PM: CBS

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage tournament with a score of 19 under. He fired 69 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 65 in the second round with six birdies. He scored 63 in the third round and 68 in the fourth round with eight birdies and two birdies along with an eagle, respectively.

What is the field of the 2025 RBC Heritage?

The RBC Heritage will have 80 golfers in the field, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will also be present. However, Masters champion Rory McIlroy won't participate in the tournament. The field of the event will have other renowned golfers like Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, and more.

Here's a list of all the golfers in the 2025 RBC Heritage field:

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie +

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

McCarthy, Denny

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan +

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Valimaki, Sami

Vilips, Karl

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

