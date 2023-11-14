Where is the RSM Classic 2023 being played? The PGA Tour season finale event’s venue explored

The PGA Tour now heads for its season finale event, the RSM Classic 2023, scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, November 19, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The 156-player field at the RSM Classic will feature 11 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in action this week. The purse size of the event will be $8.4 million, and the winner will receive $1.512 million.

The RSM Classic was initially played in 2010 at the Sea Island Golf Club located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The course was designed by acclaimed British golf architect H.S. Colt, with major assistance from his partner, Charles Alison.

However, the Seaside Course underwent a significant overhaul, and what we see today is a complete redesign by Tom Fazio. In 1999, Fazio combined the Seaside Nine and the Marshland Nine to create a new 18-hole golf course.

The newly designed course retains elements of Alison's original vision and features large clamshell bunkers, meticulously manicured fairways and greens, small putting surfaces, and sweeping dunes. Additionally, the wind contributes to an altogether different and unique experience.

Here are the details of the RSM Classic's venue, the Seaside Golf Course:

In: par 35, 3455 yards

1: par 4, 417 yards

2: par 4, 415 yards

3: par 3, 204 yards

4: par 4, 429 yards

5: par 4, 409 yards

6: par 3, 179 yards

7: par 5, 582 yards

8: par 4, 368 yards

9: par 4, 452 yards

Out: par 35, 3940 yards

10: par 4, 418 yards

11: par 4, 425 yards

12: par 3, 223 yards

13: par 4, 408 yards

14: par 4, 442 yards

15: par 5, 565 yards

16: par 4, 407 yards

17: par 3, 192 yards

18: par 4, 470 yards

Total: par 70, 7395 yards

Who is playing at the RSM Classic 2023?

Adam Svensson is the defending champion at RSM Classic 2023 (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Here's the complete field for the RSM Classic 2023:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Ben Carr

Ben Crane

Ben Griffin

Ben Kohles

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Percy

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chris Kirk

Chris Stroud

Cody Gribble

Corey Conners

David Ford

David Lingmerth

Davis Love III

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Francesco Molinari

Fred Biondi

Grayson Murray

Greyson Sigg

Hank Lebioda

Harris English

Harrison Endycott

Harry Higgs

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jacob Tilton

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Jonas Blixt

Jonathan Byrd

Josh Teater

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Roy

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kevin Yu

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Westmoreland

Lanto Griffin

Ludvig Aberg

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Martin Trainer

Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max McGreevy

Maxwell Ford

Michael Gligic

MJ Daffue

Nate Lashley

Nicholas Lindheim

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Padraig Harrington

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Kuest

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Ricky Barnes

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.Y. Noh

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Satoshi Kodaira

Scott Harrington

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Sean O'Hair

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Tano Goya

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Trevor Cone

Trevor Werbylo

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyson Alexander

Vince Whaley

Webb Simpson

Wesley Bryan

Will Gordon

William McGirt

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson

Zecheng Dou