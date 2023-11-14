Where is the RSM Classic 2023 being played? The PGA Tour season finale event’s venue explored

The PGA Tour now heads for its season finale event, the RSM Classic 2023, scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, November 19, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
The 156-player field at the RSM Classic will feature 11 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in action this week. The purse size of the event will be $8.4 million, and the winner will receive $1.512 million.
The RSM Classic was initially played in 2010 at the Sea Island Golf Club located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The course was designed by acclaimed British golf architect H.S. Colt, with major assistance from his partner, Charles Alison.
However, the Seaside Course underwent a significant overhaul, and what we see today is a complete redesign by Tom Fazio. In 1999, Fazio combined the Seaside Nine and the Marshland Nine to create a new 18-hole golf course.
The newly designed course retains elements of Alison's original vision and features large clamshell bunkers, meticulously manicured fairways and greens, small putting surfaces, and sweeping dunes. Additionally, the wind contributes to an altogether different and unique experience.
Here are the details of the RSM Classic's venue, the Seaside Golf Course:
In: par 35, 3455 yards
- 1: par 4, 417 yards
- 2: par 4, 415 yards
- 3: par 3, 204 yards
- 4: par 4, 429 yards
- 5: par 4, 409 yards
- 6: par 3, 179 yards
- 7: par 5, 582 yards
- 8: par 4, 368 yards
- 9: par 4, 452 yards
Out: par 35, 3940 yards
- 10: par 4, 418 yards
- 11: par 4, 425 yards
- 12: par 3, 223 yards
- 13: par 4, 408 yards
- 14: par 4, 442 yards
- 15: par 5, 565 yards
- 16: par 4, 407 yards
- 17: par 3, 192 yards
- 18: par 4, 470 yards
Total: par 70, 7395 yards
Who is playing at the RSM Classic 2023?
Here's the complete field for the RSM Classic 2023:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Ben Carr
- Ben Crane
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Kohles
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Brandon Wu
- Brendon Todd
- Brent Grant
- Brian Gay
- Brian Harman
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Young
- Camilo Villegas
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Ramey
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chris Kirk
- Chris Stroud
- Cody Gribble
- Corey Conners
- David Ford
- David Lingmerth
- Davis Love III
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Dylan Wu
- Eric Cole
- Francesco Molinari
- Fred Biondi
- Grayson Murray
- Greyson Sigg
- Hank Lebioda
- Harris English
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Higgs
- Hayden Buckley
- Henrik Norlander
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- Jacob Tilton
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Jonas Blixt
- Jonathan Byrd
- Josh Teater
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Chappell
- Kevin Kisner
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Yu
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lanto Griffin
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Martin Trainer
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt NeSmith
- Matthias Schwab
- Matti Schmid
- Maverick McNealy
- Max McGreevy
- Maxwell Ford
- Michael Gligic
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Padraig Harrington
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Kuest
- Peter Malnati
- Richy Werenski
- Ricky Barnes
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Russell Henley
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.Y. Noh
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Sean O'Hair
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sung Kang
- Tano Goya
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Trevor Cone
- Trevor Werbylo
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Vince Whaley
- Webb Simpson
- Wesley Bryan
- Will Gordon
- William McGirt
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson
- Zecheng Dou