Where is Ruixin Liu from? Exploring the LPGA star’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more

Ruixin Liu is still searching for her first LPGA Tour victory. She is currently leading the table in the ongoing Kroger Queen City Championship in Kenwood Country Club. She shot a sensational round of 7 under 65 to take a one-stroke lead ahead of four-tied second golfers.

The Chinese-origin golfer was born on November 13, 1998, in Shenzhen and turned professional back in 2017. She has won six tournaments as a pro on the Symetra Tour.

Liu started playing golf at the age of nine. At the age of 13, her family moved to Orlando in Florida and she started to seriously focus on golf. Initially, she trained at the ANNIKA Academy and at the age of 14, received an invite to play in the Volvik Championship, a Symetra Tour event.

As an amateur golfer, she has won the 2011 Mission Hills Jack Nicklaus Junior and 2013 China Amateur Futures Tour Leg 5.

In 2014, Ruixin Liu won the Suncoast Ladies Tour - Remington GC as an amateur. In the very next year, she finished as runner-up to Angel Yin in the ANNIKA Invitational.

A look at Ruixin Liu's professional career so far

After turning professional in 2017, then 18-year-old Chinese-origin golfer earned her card for the Symetra Tour. In her first season on the Tour, Liu had 18 starts and made the cut in 15 of them. She even finished as a runner-up in the 2017 Island Resort Championship.

The 2018 season could be considered a breakout season for Ruixin Liu. She registered three victories on the Tour and was top-ranked in the money list. This earned her the LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season.

In her rookie season on the leading American Tour, Liu played 20 tournaments and missed the cut 13 times. Her best finish came at the Marathon Classic, where she stood T11 on the leaderboard.

She lost her card for in next two consecutive seasons. But, back on the Symetra Tour, she performed brilliantly. After recording three wins in 2020 and 2021, she finished fifth on the money list to earn her LPGA Tour card again for the 2022 season.

Ruixin Liu experienced a heart rate spike of 140 BPM in 2018 in some tournaments. After multiple medical tests, she got to know about a rare allergy to 13 different types of weeds and grasses, which are mostly found in the United States.

All her six professional victories have come on the Symetra Tour. Here is the list of tournaments Liu has won so far:

2018 - Island Resort Championship

2018 - IOA Golf Classic

2018 - Epson Tour Championship

2020 - FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

2021 - Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic

2021 - Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

Interestingly, Ruixin Liu's father has caddied in all her professional victories on the Symetra Tour.