"Where's the losing to Rory McIlroy part?" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's "day in the life of a recreational golfer" video

Along with being a high-level golfer, Bryson DeChambeau is also a social media sensation. In recent times, DeChambeau has regularly been posting on his social media handles, and recently he did the same when he trolled himself by uploading a video titled "day in the life of a recreational golfer."
The video featured the 2024 U.S. Open winner himself, and fans loved the humor behind it. In the video, DeChambeau can be seen starting his day by grooming himself and ending the day by hitting the gym. You can watch the entire video below:
As mentioned above, Bryson DeChambeau's video has taken the social media world by storm. Many fans are reacting to his video with interesting comments. One user on X (fka Twitter), took a dig at 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. The user wrote:
Let us take a look at more reactions to Bryson DeChambeau's video:
"Man of action!! Full Golf gear even while sleeping, ready to be in action incase if he finds himself in the middle of a golf course in the dream lol. Jokes apart, great content to convey the passion. Keep it going .." one user wrote.
"You are hysterical and make being a fan of the sport enjoyable ~ always cheering you on. Miss you on the PGA but do enjoy seeing you in the majors. LifeisGood" wrote one user.
"So good! Hahaha! You and Morgan Wallen could stunt double for each other with the new Stash!" a user wrote.
"Very similar to my day of golf too and by similar i mean my second shot is always from the middle of nowhere too or another planet 🤷🏻♂️" wrote a user.
"BAD trying to look like Keegan?" another user wrote.
"Meanwhile, scottie and the pga tour pros are like watching grass grow... At least @brysondech makes the effort" wrote a user.
Other than creating content on social media, Bryson DeChambeau has also been delivering some great performances on the golf course. Last month, DeChambeau won his first LIV Golf event of the season in Korea. Later, he followed this win with an impressive showing at the PGA Championship where he finished T2.
How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $20,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to Scottie Scheffler ($3,420,000), Bryson DeChambeau earned $1,418,667 for finishing T2. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 PGA Championship:
