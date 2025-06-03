"Where's the losing to Rory McIlroy part?" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's "day in the life of a recreational golfer" video

Along with being a high-level golfer, Bryson DeChambeau is also a social media sensation. In recent times, DeChambeau has regularly been posting on his social media handles, and recently he did the same when he trolled himself by uploading a video titled "day in the life of a recreational golfer."

The video featured the 2024 U.S. Open winner himself, and fans loved the humor behind it. In the video, DeChambeau can be seen starting his day by grooming himself and ending the day by hitting the gym. You can watch the entire video below:

As mentioned above, Bryson DeChambeau's video has taken the social media world by storm. Many fans are reacting to his video with interesting comments. One user on X (fka Twitter), took a dig at 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions to Bryson DeChambeau's video:

"Man of action!! Full Golf gear even while sleeping, ready to be in action incase if he finds himself in the middle of a golf course in the dream lol. Jokes apart, great content to convey the passion. Keep it going .." one user wrote.

"You are hysterical and make being a fan of the sport enjoyable ~ always cheering you on. Miss you on the PGA but do enjoy seeing you in the majors. LifeisGood" wrote one user.

"So good! Hahaha! You and Morgan Wallen could stunt double for each other with the new Stash!" a user wrote.

"Very similar to my day of golf too and by similar i mean my second shot is always from the middle of nowhere too or another planet 🤷🏻‍♂️" wrote a user.

"BAD trying to look like Keegan?" another user wrote.

"Meanwhile, scottie and the pga tour pros are like watching grass grow... At least @brysondech makes the effort" wrote a user.

Other than creating content on social media, Bryson DeChambeau has also been delivering some great performances on the golf course. Last month, DeChambeau won his first LIV Golf event of the season in Korea. Later, he followed this win with an impressive showing at the PGA Championship where he finished T2.

How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship - [Image via Imagn]

The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $20,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to Scottie Scheffler ($3,420,000), Bryson DeChambeau earned $1,418,667 for finishing T2. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,420,000

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -6 $1,418,667

T2 Harris English -6 $1,418,667

T2 Davis Riley -6 $1,418,667

T5 Taylor Pendrith -5 $694,700

T5 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $694,700

T5 J.T. Poston -5 $694,700

T8 Joaquín Niemann -4 $415,262

T8 Ben Griffin -4 $415,262

T8 Denny McCarthy -4 $415,262

T8 Ryan Gerard -4 $415,262

T8 Joe Highsmith -4 $415,262

T8 Keegan Bradley -4 $415,262

T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 $415,262

T8 Jon Rahm -4 $415,262

T8 Si Woo Kim -4 $415,262

T17 Alex Noren -3 $290,230

T17 Matt Wallace -3 $290,230

T19 Sam Burns -2 $190,109

T19 Corey Conners -2 $190,109

T19 Beau Hossler -2 $190,109

T19 Aaron Rai -2 $190,109

T19 Taylor Moore -2 $190,109

T19 Harry Hall -2 $190,109

T19 Cam Davis -2 $190,109

T19 Adam Scott -2 $190,109

T19 Tony Finau -2 $190,109

T28 Xander Schauffele -1 $115,820

T28 Marco Penge -1 $115,820

T28 Viktor Hovland -1 $115,820

T28 Alex Smalley -1 $115,820

T28 Ryan Fox -1 $115,820

T33 Daniel Berger E $89,193

T33 Thorbjorn Olesen E $89,193

T33 Maverick McNealy E $89,193

T33 Max Greyserman E $89,193

T37 Richard Bland 1 $75,378

T37 J.J. Spaun 1 $75,378

T37 Ryo Hisatsune 1 $75,378

T37 Lucas Glover 1 $75,378

T41 Nicolai Hojgaard 2 $60,677

T41 Tommy Fleetwood 2 $60,677

T41 Nico Echavarria 2 $60,677

T41 Eric Cole 2 $60,677

T41 Michael Thorbjornsen 2 $60,677

T41 Matthieu Pavon 2 $60,677

T47 Rory McIlroy 3 $49,190

T47 Cameron Young 3 $49,190

T47 Robert MacIntyre 3 $49,190

T50 Kevin Yu 4 $40,674

T50 Collin Morikawa 4 $40,674

T50 Tom McKibbin 4 $40,674

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 $40,674

T50 Wyndham Clark 4 $40,674

T55 Chris Kirk 5 $32,138

T55 Brian Campbell 5 $32,138

T55 Michael Kim 5 $32,138

T55 Rafael Campos 5 $32,138

T55 Garrick Higgo 5 $32,138

T60 Brian Harman 6 $27,015

T60 Justin Lower 6 $27,015

T60 Sam Stevens 6 $27,015

T60 Luke Donald 6 $27,015

T60 Tyrrell Hatton 6 $27,015

T60 Max Homa 6 $27,015

T60 David Puig 6 $27,015

T67 Sergio Garcia 7 $24,927

T67 Austin Eckroat 7 $24,927

T67 Rasmus Hojgaard 7 $24,927

70 Stephan Jaeger 8 $24,240

71 Tom Kim 9 $23,940

T72 Bud Cauley 10 $23,660

T72 Elvis Smylie 10 $23,660

74 Byeong Hun An 13 $23,420

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More