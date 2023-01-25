“Where’s Patrick” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy teeing up at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy will play his first tournament of 2023 at the Dubai Desert Classic. Every golf fan is excited to see World Golf No. 1 back on the greens.

The DP World Tour posted a video of Rory with the caption "Rory in Dubai".

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Where my hitta PReed at"

"Before or after P Reedski threw a tee at him?

"Might as well just hand him the trophy already."

"Where’s Patrick"

"Doesn't he have a problem with Saudi investment in golf?"

"Oh no, blood money territory. Surprised he’s there."

"Hey, who through the tee?"

The DP World Tour posted another video, this time 40 seconds long.

"Have a phenomenal year!"

"Have a fun weekend Rory! It is an awesome city to wander around in!"

"I don't see any red carpet. Were you too busy peeling his grapes?"

"That golf swing at 11 seconds looks out of plane!! Jim Wright, Winchester,KY"

"Lots of nervouse giggles, knowing Westy, Pouts or Stenson could be round the corner waiting to give him a welcome to the middle east"

"Shorts and shirts out. Looks more a LIV event. The face of golf is changing and for the better."

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic details

McIlroy will be looking to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the third time

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to tee off on January 26 and the final round will be played on January 29.

The lineup for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been confirmed and will mark the return of World No. 1 Rory McIlroy. The two-time champion is returning after several weeks of break.

Last year Rory came close to winning at Emirates Golf Club but missed out from the playoffs. Viktor Hovland is the defending winner who beat Richard Bland in the playoffs. Hovland is not playing the event this year.

Other notable players on the field include Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton.

The tournament's field of 132 players will include nine individuals from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. These players include Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, and Adrian Meronk. The tournament's purse is $9 million.

It's noteworthy that the event will include some LIV golfers as well. Notable names include Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, and Henrik Stenson, the former Ryder Cup captain who will be featuring in Dubai.

Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has earned an exemption to compete in the Dubai Desert Classic after ending the fall college golf season as the No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Velocity Global Rankings.

"I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play in such a prestigious event. Thank you to the Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR University for providing this sponsor exemption, and I’m looking forward to competing against a world-class field in January," Aberg said after getting an exemption.

Here's the list of top-ranked players on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic field:

Rory McIlroy (1)

Shane Lowry (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (24)

Sepp Straka (25)

Tyrrell Hatton (26)

Ryan Fox (28)

Abraham Ancer (34)

Thomas Pieters (38)

Adrian Meronk (49)

