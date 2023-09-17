Where is Sahith Theegala from? Golfer’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more explored

Sahith Theegala currently leads the Fortinet Championship by a single shot. The American professional golfer is having a blast in the PGA Tour this season. He has jumped up many positions and currently ranks 35th on the Tour.

Although he holds an American passport and was born in Orange County, his ethnicity is Indian.

Theegala has an interesting origin story and was an immigrant child growing up. He was born on June 9, 1997, in Chino Hills, California, and is of Indian descent. The 25-year-old has represented the United States in several golfing events.

His parents Muralidhar Theegala and Karuna Theegala are both from India. His father moved to the United States to complete his graduation and there he met his mother, who was also an immigrant.

Sahith Theegala has had a tumultuous journey in the golf world due to his ethnicity. The American professional golfer's father once confessed about facing issues while enrolling him in a private golf club.

The PGA Tour golfer has faced racial discrimination numerous times but still plays to the best of his abilities while representing the United States at every opportunity.

Sahith Theegala leads the Fortinet Championship in spectacular fashion

The race for FedEx Cup fall has started and Sahith Theegala has taken a decent leap by leading the Fortinet Championship on the final day of the event. At 17-under, Theegala maintains a decent 2-shot lead over multiple contenders eyeing the same spot.

Theegala is looking for his first win on the Tour and is in a prime position to get it. However, he is currently chased by Justin Thomas and Cam Davis, who are just two shots behind.

With the anticipation and pressure of performing in the final round, things can get really interesting at the Silverado Resort and Spa for the Fortinet Championship.

Sahith Theegala was extremely nervous before the event and wants to win in his 'home state' at the Napa Valley. The 25-year-old spoke about the pressure (via the PGA Tour).

“To get a win in the home state would mean the world."

He added:

“I’m sure I’m going to be very nervous, but just going to channel those nerves and try and have fun.”