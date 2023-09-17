2023 Fortinet Championship Final Round Sunday tee times and pairings explored

Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Fortinet Championship after the completion of the second round. He settled with a score of under 17 after playing three rounds of 68-64-67.

Theegala will enter the final round on Sunday, September 17 with a two-stroke lead over Justin Thomas, Cam Davis, and S.H. Kim.

The Sunday round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will start at 11 a.m. ET, with Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan taking the first shot of the day. They will be followed by Tyson Alexander and Chesson Hadley, who will tee off at 11:10 a.m. ET.

The tournament's third-round leader Sahith Theegala will tee off at 4:50 p.m. ET with Cam Davis, while Justin Thomas will resume his play at 4:40 p.m. ET with S.H. Kim. Defending champion Max Homa will tee off with Chad Ramsay at 3:45 p.m. ET followed by Scott Harrington and K.H. Lee.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is the first FedEx Cup fall season event. It started with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14, and will have its final on Sunday at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million.

It is important to note that Max Homa has been winning the tournament for the past two years and is looking forward to securing a hat-trick of wins on Sunday. After three rounds, he settled in 11th position in a three-way tie with Scott Harrington and K.H. Lee.

2023 Fortinet Championship Sunday tee times

Here are the 2023 Fortinet Championship Sunday tee times (All-time ET):

11 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Carl Yuan

11:10 a.m.: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

11:20 a.m.: William McGirt, Richy Werenski

11:30 a.m.: Preston Summerhays, Ben Crane

11:40 a.m.: David Lipsky, Nate Lashley

11:50 a.m.: Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes

12 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook

12:15 p.m.: James Hahn, Sung Kang

12:25 p.m.: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen

12:35 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Ben Taylor

12:45 p.m.: Luke List, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 p.m.: Tom Johnson, Harry Hall

1:05 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Sam Stevems

1:15 p.m.: Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman

1:30 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Troy Merritt

1:40 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

1:50 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

2 p.m.: Dylan Wu, Lucas Herbert

2:10 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun

2:20 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Matthias Schwab

2:30 p.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Carson Young

2:45 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

2:55 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, D.J. Trahan

3:05 p.m.: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

3:15 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett

3:25 p.m.: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda

3:35 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower

3:45 p.m.: Max Homa, Chad Ramey

4 p.m.: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee

4:10 p.m.: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

4:20 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati

4:30 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole

4:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim

4:50 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis