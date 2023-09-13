Max Homa, a prominent figure in the world of professional golf, owes a significant part of his success to his college years. Born in Burbank, California, Homa's journey from a young golf enthusiast to a renowned PGA Tour winner is nothing short of remarkable. His college experience played a pivotal role in shaping him into the golfer we know today.

Max Homa's introduction to golf came through his father, who frequented the Griffith Park golf range after work. A young Max, always eager to spend time with his dad, joined him in hitting golf balls. This early bonding experience ignited Max's passion for golf, setting the stage for a highly successful career.

Max Homa's formative years were marked by regular visits to the Vista Valencia Golf Club, a public course in California. However, it was during these years that a chance meeting with Joe Greiner, who later became his trusted caddie, changed the trajectory of his golfing journey. Greiner, who held the course record at Vista Valencia's par-3 golf course, also mentored Max Homa.

While Max Homa's early golfing experiences were primarily on public courses, he briefly had a stint at the Vista Valencia Country Club. Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, his family had to leave the club. Nevertheless, his talent was undeniable, and it wasn't long before he gained recognition in the world of golf.

Max Homa at the University of California during the Division I Men’s Golf Championship 2013 (Image via Jason Parkhurst/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Max Homa's academic and golfing journey continued at the University of California, Berkeley. He pursued a degree in Consumer Behavior. His college years were marked by extraordinary achievements on and off the golf course.

During his time at UC Berkeley, Homa's golfing talent shone brightly. He was a key contributor to his college team, earning the distinction of being a first-team All-American during his senior year. A defining moment came in 2013 when he played a crucial role in his team's victory at the NCAA Championship, clinching the individual championship himself.

Homa's time at UC Berkeley was a period of immense growth and development. His success in collegiate golf provided the foundation for his future endeavors in the professional golfing world.

Max Homa's journey in golf did not end with his college graduation. Instead, it marked the beginning of his professional career. He made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2013 at the Frys.com Open, where he delivered an impressive performance, finishing tied for 9th place.

Max Homa's professional triumphs after college days

Max Homa has competed in major tournaments, including the prestigious U.S. Open, and has clinched victories on the PGA Tour. Notably, he secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

In September 2021, Max Homa clinched his third PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship, marking the commencement of the 2021–22 season. In May 2022, he secured his second Wells Fargo Championship title. To conclude the season, he achieved a notable tie for 5th place at the Tour Championship.

Max Homa at the pro-am prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 (Image via Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

In January 2023, Homa added another feather to his cap by winning the Farmers Insurance Open. In a stunning final round, he carded a six-under-par 66 to secure a two-shot victory over Keegan Bradley.

Max Homa's journey from a young enthusiast including the formative years spent at UC Berkeley and bonding with his father over golf, to a distinguished PGA Tour winner, serves as an inspiration to aspiring golfers.