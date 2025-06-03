Where is the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic will kick off on June 6. It is a significant tournament on the LPGA Tour thanks to its 54-hole format that will be played over three days. The Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey, will be hosting the tournament, and here are all the things you need to know about this venue:

Ad

The Bay Course at Seaview is a historic venue that has been the home for the ShopRite LPGA Classic since 1986. Talking a bit about its history, the course was made in 1914 by Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross, two of golf's most famous architects. The course has some unique features like its classic links-style layout, featuring coastal winds, strategic bunkering, and scenic views of the Atlantic City skyline.

The course has held numerous large-scale events over the game's history, including the 1942 PGA Championship, won by golf legend Sam Snead. Aside from that, the Bay Course at Seaview has had a significant impact on the LPGA's history. The event has become a staple on the LPGA calendar, attracting a large field of top-ranked players.

Ad

Trending

Right now, the rumors have been that round one of the ShopRite LPGA Classic will begin on June 6 at roughly 7:15 a.m.

What is the field for the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2025?

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will feature a field of 144 golfers. The LPGA has done its utmost to put together a competitive lineup for this year's competition.

Ad

Here's a look at the entire field of the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Gianna Clemente

Sarah White

Asterisk Talley

Kary Hollenbaugh

Brianna Do

Nelly Korda

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Maja Stark

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Lucy Li

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Linnea Strom

Sarah Kemp

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Kristen Gillman

Stacy Lewis

Mirim Lee

Sung Hyun Park

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Chisato Iwai

Miyu Yamashita

Akie Iwai

Yan Liu

Saki Baba

Miranda Wang

Yuri Yoshida

Yahui Zhang

Benedetta Moresco

Ina Yoon

Gigi Stoll

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Brooke Matthews

Lauren Morris

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Dewi Weber

Mary Liu

Yu Liu

Soo Bin Joo

Caroline Masson

Jeongeun Lee5

Robyn Choi

Jing Yan

Pornanong Phatlum

Gurleen Kaur

Muni He

Ana Belac

Kate Smith-Stroh

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Alena Sharp

Sophia Popov

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Azahara Munoz

Polly Mack

Olivia Cowan

Mariel Galdiano

Liqi Zeng

Mina Kreiter

Kumkang Park

Adela Cernousek

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Caley McGinty

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Heather Lin

Haeji Kang

Jennifer Chang

Malia Nam

Maria Fassi

Brittany Lincicome

Christina Kim

Haru Moon

Natalie Gulbis

Ilhee Lee

Bronte Law

Lee-Anne Pace

Annie Park

Silvia Cavalleri

Meaghan Francella

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Dottie Ardina

Yue Ren

Alexandra Forsterling

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Aline Krauter

Jaravee Boonchant

Daniela Darquea

Kiira Riihijarvi

Jennifer Song

Su Oh

Kristy McPherson

Sarah Jane Smith

Kelly Tan

Marissa Steen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More