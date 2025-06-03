Where is the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic will kick off on June 6. It is a significant tournament on the LPGA Tour thanks to its 54-hole format that will be played over three days. The Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey, will be hosting the tournament, and here are all the things you need to know about this venue:
The Bay Course at Seaview is a historic venue that has been the home for the ShopRite LPGA Classic since 1986. Talking a bit about its history, the course was made in 1914 by Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross, two of golf's most famous architects. The course has some unique features like its classic links-style layout, featuring coastal winds, strategic bunkering, and scenic views of the Atlantic City skyline.
The course has held numerous large-scale events over the game's history, including the 1942 PGA Championship, won by golf legend Sam Snead. Aside from that, the Bay Course at Seaview has had a significant impact on the LPGA's history. The event has become a staple on the LPGA calendar, attracting a large field of top-ranked players.
Right now, the rumors have been that round one of the ShopRite LPGA Classic will begin on June 6 at roughly 7:15 a.m.
What is the field for the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2025?
The ShopRite LPGA Classic will feature a field of 144 golfers. The LPGA has done its utmost to put together a competitive lineup for this year's competition.
Here's a look at the entire field of the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- Gianna Clemente
- Sarah White
- Asterisk Talley
- Kary Hollenbaugh
- Brianna Do
- Nelly Korda
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Maja Stark
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Lucy Li
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Allisen Corpuz
- Albane Valenzuela
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Bailey Tardy
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Linnea Strom
- Sarah Kemp
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Minami Katsu
- Kristen Gillman
- Stacy Lewis
- Mirim Lee
- Sung Hyun Park
- Rio Takeda
- Cheyenne Knight
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Chisato Iwai
- Miyu Yamashita
- Akie Iwai
- Yan Liu
- Saki Baba
- Miranda Wang
- Yuri Yoshida
- Yahui Zhang
- Benedetta Moresco
- Ina Yoon
- Gigi Stoll
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Brooke Matthews
- Lauren Morris
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Jenny Bae
- Fiona Xu
- Madison Young
- Jenny Coleman
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Aditi Ashok
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Morgane Metraux
- Dani Holmqvist
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Dewi Weber
- Mary Liu
- Yu Liu
- Soo Bin Joo
- Caroline Masson
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Robyn Choi
- Jing Yan
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gurleen Kaur
- Muni He
- Ana Belac
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Alena Sharp
- Sophia Popov
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Azahara Munoz
- Polly Mack
- Olivia Cowan
- Mariel Galdiano
- Liqi Zeng
- Mina Kreiter
- Kumkang Park
- Adela Cernousek
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Caley McGinty
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Sofia Garcia
- Daniela Iacobelli
- Heather Lin
- Haeji Kang
- Jennifer Chang
- Malia Nam
- Maria Fassi
- Brittany Lincicome
- Christina Kim
- Haru Moon
- Natalie Gulbis
- Ilhee Lee
- Bronte Law
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Silvia Cavalleri
- Meaghan Francella
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Dottie Ardina
- Yue Ren
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Aline Krauter
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Daniela Darquea
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Jennifer Song
- Su Oh
- Kristy McPherson
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Kelly Tan
- Marissa Steen