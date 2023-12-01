Where did Tiger Woods finish at Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods has completed two rounds at the Hero World Challenge in the Albany Golf Club, The Bahamas. He has an overall score of one over par at the end of Friday's (December 1) round. He has finished on solo 15th rank on the leaderboard.

He shot a round of 2 under par 70 on Friday. His scorecard had five birdies on the first, second, sixth, seventh, and 17th holes and three bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes, respectively.

The legendary golfer made a three-spot jump after the end of the second round. Woods was placed solo 18th on the leaderboard after finishing his first round on Thursday.

In the first round of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods carded a score of 3 over par 75. His scorecard had four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey.

When will Tiger Woods resume his play at Hero World Challenge?

The 15-time major champion is paired with defending champion Viktor Hovland for the third round of the Hero World Challenge. They will tee up at 10:13 pm ET.

Hovland did not have much of a great time at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He is placed T16 on the leaderboard and is one stroke behind the host, Tiger Woods.

Below is the tee times and pairing of the Hero World Challenge for the third round:

09:51 PM - Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris

10:02 PM - Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns

10:13 PM - Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland

10:24 PM - Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler

10:35 PM - Lucas Glover and Max Homa

10:46 PM - Jason Day and Cameron Young

10:57 PM - Tony Finau and Sepp Straka

11:08 PM - Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa

11:19 PM - Brian Harman and Justin Thomas

11:30 PM - Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

What does Hero World Challenge's leaderboard look like after day 2?

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are jointly leading the table after the end of Friday's play at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. They have scored an under par nine and are followed by Brian Harman on the solo third rank.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas also had a great outing on day two of the unofficial PGA Tour event. He is placed on solo fourth rank on the leaderboard and is two strokes behind the joint leaders.

Below is the leaderboard of the Hero World Challenge after the end of the third round on Friday:

T1 - Scottie Scheffler (-9)

T1 - Jordan Spieth (-9)

3 - Brian Harman (-8)

4 - Justin Thomas (-7)

T5 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T5 - Collin Morikawa (-6)

T5 - Tony Finau (-6)

8 - Sepp Straka (-5)

T9 - Jason Day (-4)

T9 - Cameron Young (-4)

T11 - Lucas Glover (-2)

T11 - Max Homa (-2)

13 - Justin Rose (-1)

14 - Rickie Fowler (E)

15 - Tiger Woods (+1)

T16 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T16 - Keegan Bradley (+2)

18 - Sam Burns (+3)

T19 - Wyndham Clark (+5

T19 - Will Zalatoris (+5).

More details on the Hero World Challenge will be updated soon.