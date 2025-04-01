Where is Valero Texas Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's current stop, the Valero Texas Open, will take place after last week's Houston Open, where Min Woo Lee won the tournament with a score of 20 under. The Valero Texas Open will take place this week from April 3 to 6 at Oaks Course of San Antonio and will boast a purse of around $9,500,000.

The Oaks Course was crafted by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia's consultation. It has a natural look and a tournament-style feel. The course has an intimate design with narrow corridors and stretches for 7,435 yards. The Agronomy Team oversees the Oaks Course with a champion fine of 80% and 20% Chewings Fescue.

The Valero Texas Open will be broadcast on NBC, the Golf Channel, and Peacock. Here's the entire TV schedule:

Thursday- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

What is the full field of the 2025 Valero Texas Open?

The 2025 Valero Texas Open field is headlined by defending champion Akshay Bhatia, who won the last edition with a total score of 20 under. It will also have golfers like Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Cantlay, and Kevin Kisner.

Here's a list of the entire 2025 Valero Texas Open field:

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Woodland, Gary

Matsuyama, Hideki

Harman, Brian

Sam Burns

Kitayama, Kurt

Åberg, Ludvig

Cantlay, Patrick

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Campos, Rafael

Conners, Corey

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gotterup, Chris

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Hodges, Lee

Homa, Max

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

List, Luke

Malnati, Peter

McNealy, Maverick

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Rose, Justin

Spieth, Jordan

Svensson, Adam

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Simpson, Webb

Kisner, Kevin

Palmer, Ryan

Snedeker, Brandt

Johnson, Zach

Laird, Martin

James, Ben

Summerhays, Preston

Walker, Jimmy

Jones, Jared

Fleetwood, Tommy

Schenk, Adam

Hoge, Tom

McCarthy, Denny

Young, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Rodgers, Patrick

Griffin, Ben

Hubbard, Mark

Perez, Victor

Hossler, Beau

Novak, Andrew

Lower, Justin

Ghim, Doug

Mitchell, Keith

Fishburn, Patrick

Putnam, Andrew

Hoey, Rico

Young, Carson

Stevens, Sam

Hoffman, Charley

Hisatsune, Ryo

Phillips, Chandler

Schmid, Matti

Lipsky, David

Kohles, Ben

Berger, Daniel

Pan, C.T.

Whaley, Vince

Kim, Michael

Lee, K.H.

Meissner, Mac

Sigg, Greyson

Kuchar, Matt

Kim, Chan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Silverman, Ben

Ramey, Chad

Lashley, Nate

Fox, Ryan

Norlander, Henrik

Smalley, Alex

Skinns, David

Valimaki, Sami

Dahmen, Joel

Ryder, Sam

Cauley, Budd

Montgomery, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Gordon, Will

Martin, Ben

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Lawrence, Thriston

Waring, Paul

Svensson, Jesper

Norgaard, Niklas

Manassero, Matteo

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Rozner, Antoine

Hoshino, Rikuya

McGreevy, Max

Capan III, Frankie

Fisk, Steven

Widing, Tim

Dickson, Taylor

Higgs, Harry

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Mouw, William

Cummins, Quade

Gerard, Ryan

Roy, Kevin

Del Solar, Cristobal

Velo, Kevin

Thornberry, Braden

Peterson, Paul

Salinda, Isaiah

Suber, Jackson

Paul, Jeremy

Andersen, Mason

Pak, John

Ventura, Kris

Onishi, Kaito

Castillo, Ricky

Cone, Trevor

Walker, Danny

Potgieter, Aldrich

Goodwin, Noah

Griffin, Lanto

Buckley, Hayden

Kanaya, Takumi

Tosti, Alejandro

Chandler, Will

Riedel, Matthew

Aaron Baddeley

Burgoon, Bronson

Albertson, Anders

Xiong, Norman

Knowles, Philip

Covello, Vince

