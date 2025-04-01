Where is Valero Texas Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's current stop, the Valero Texas Open, will take place after last week's Houston Open, where Min Woo Lee won the tournament with a score of 20 under. The Valero Texas Open will take place this week from April 3 to 6 at Oaks Course of San Antonio and will boast a purse of around $9,500,000.
The Oaks Course was crafted by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia's consultation. It has a natural look and a tournament-style feel. The course has an intimate design with narrow corridors and stretches for 7,435 yards. The Agronomy Team oversees the Oaks Course with a champion fine of 80% and 20% Chewings Fescue.
The Valero Texas Open will be broadcast on NBC, the Golf Channel, and Peacock. Here's the entire TV schedule:
Thursday- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
What is the full field of the 2025 Valero Texas Open?
The 2025 Valero Texas Open field is headlined by defending champion Akshay Bhatia, who won the last edition with a total score of 20 under. It will also have golfers like Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Cantlay, and Kevin Kisner.
Here's a list of the entire 2025 Valero Texas Open field:
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Matsuyama, Hideki
Harman, Brian
Sam Burns
Kitayama, Kurt
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Campos, Rafael
Conners, Corey
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rose, Justin
Spieth, Jordan
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Simpson, Webb
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Johnson, Zach
Laird, Martin
James, Ben
Summerhays, Preston
Walker, Jimmy
Jones, Jared
Fleetwood, Tommy
Schenk, Adam
Hoge, Tom
McCarthy, Denny
Young, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Cauley, Budd
Montgomery, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Norgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew
Aaron Baddeley
Burgoon, Bronson
Albertson, Anders
Xiong, Norman
Knowles, Philip
Covello, Vince
