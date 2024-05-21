Where will the 2025 RBC Canadian Open be hosted? Know all about the newly selected venue

The RBC Canadian Open Golf Championship is moving. It is currently held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario but will be moving to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario beginning in 2025. Golf Canada just confirmed that the recently renovated 7,445-yard North Course will host the world's best golfers in the future.

Once that officially happens, TPC Toronto will become the 38th golf course in the tournament's 121-year history to host this event. Only seven (excluding TPC Toronto) have hosted since 1977.

Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum said via the tournament's website:

“I am extremely proud to see the vision of the Humeniuk Family for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley become a reality in accepting our invitation to host Canada’s National Open Championship in 2025. This incredible property with its spectacular clubhouse and facilities will deliver an outstanding and dramatic competition supported by an operational capacity befitting a world-class championship."

He called it a special and "deserving" honor for TPC Toronto to step onto the world stage in golf and host the 114th iteration of the country's National Open Championship. The RBC Canadian Open will still be played at the Hamilton Country Club from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

Excitement abounds over the new RBC Canadian Open venue

In 2023, the course underwent major renovations, so it is as new as any golf course out there. Renowned architect Ian Andrew consulted with the PGA Tour to get the venue up to standard to host large-scale global tournaments like the RBC Canadian Open. There's excitement from everyone involved.

Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk added in his statement:

“This is a momentous occasion for Osprey Valley and represents a major step in our ongoing transformation as a facility, along with the culmination of many years of hard work, planning and preparation by our team."

He revealed that his team has long envisioned that Osprey Valley might grow into one of Canada’s biggest golf destinations. By becoming the host venue for the national championship, they have taken a major step towards achieving that goal.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves also added her personal excitement:

“The Town of Caledon is delighted TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario will host the RBC Canadian Open in 2025. Caledon is the perfect setting for this national tournament that brings many visitors to Caledon."

She added that everyone is so excited for visitors to experience the town's "beautiful landscapes, local businesses and venues.”

The RBC Canadian Open will have a par of 70 after the eighth and 13th holes were converted to par four holes. Additionally, the 18th hole, which is 585 feet, is expected to be a major risk-reward hole for golfers who need to close with a birdie.