“Wherever the liquid takes me” - Max Homa says he’ll be ‘having a great time’ as a fan at WM Phoenix Open after he retires

Max Homa, who is set to tee off at this week's WM Phoenix Open at TPC Sawgrass, has shared his thoughts on watching the tournament as a fan once he retires. The tournament is a regular PGA Tour event with a purse of $8.8 million and features a stellar field, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and former Major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

During a pre-tournament press conference, a reporter asked Homa if he had ever watched the tournament as a fan. The 33-year-old replied in the negative. However, he was hopeful to do it after retiring from the game.

Replying to the reporter's question, Homa said (via Golf Week):

“I did not, no. I will say that the year I retire, you will find me here. I will be having a great time.”

The reporter then asked him:

"Where will you sit or where will you go?"

Homa replied:

“That’s a really good question. Wherever the liquid takes me, I think.”

Turning professional in 2013, Homa has won nine tournaments in his career so far but is still seeking a victory at the WM Phoenix Open. He was placed in T39 in the tournament in 2023.

When will Max Homa tee off at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

Max Homa will tee off on the 10th hole for the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at 9:53 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. The American golfer will be joined by Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth.

The first round of the PGA Tour event will start at 9:20 a.m. ET at the TPC Sawgrass.

