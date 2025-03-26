Bryson DeChambeau has officially earned a spot at the 2025 U.S. Open Championship that is all set to kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It will also feature 15 LIV Golf players who have earned their place through various exemption categories.

Two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeu is among the LIV golfers qualified for this upcoming event. LIV Golf celebrated DeChambeau's milestone on their X account, posting on March 25:

"The race for the U.S. Open Exemption is heating up, and @joaconiemann is leading the charge📉

Eight LIV Golf players are already exempt for the 2025 U.S Open at Oakmont Country Club:

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Richard Bland & Tyrrell Hatton.

Often referred to as 'The Scientist' for his analytical approach to the game, Bryson DeChambeau has secured several titles over the years. He earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 John Deere Classic, followed by winning the 2020 U.S. Open championship, finishing with a 6-under 274 at Winged Foot Golf Club. In 2021, DeChambeau won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing at 11-under 277. He won his second U.S. Open title after defeating Rory McIlroy in 2024.

Other notable names from this list include Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson. Smash GC captain, Koepka, earned a place after winning major championships five times, including three PGA Championship titles in 2018, 2019, and 2023 and two U.S. Open wins in 2017 and 2018. Rahm has won the 2023 Masters Championship and the 2021 U.S. Open title. He also finished T7 at the 2024 Open Championship.

Full list of LIVGolfers qualified for the 2025 Open Championship alongside Bryson DeChambeau

Other than Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Patrick Reed have also locked in their spots through major triumphs. Johnson secured his first major title at the 2026 U.S. Open and also won the 2020 Masters Tournament. Cameron Smith shared the same history by carding the 2022 Open Championship title. Patrick Reed secured his major championship win at the 2018 Masters Tournament.

In the final round of the International Series Macau, Carlos Ortiz secured 6-under-par 64 to win the title. He totaled 22-under-par and marked his second Asian Tour title, and secured a spot in the Open Championship. Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak secured the second and third positions, respectively.

With the recent additions, a total of 15 LIV Golf players have made it to the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Here's a look at every LIV player competing in the upcoming event.

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Marc Leishman

Tom McKibbin

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Henrik Stenson

