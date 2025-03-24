How many LIV Golfers are exempt for The Open Championship? ft. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka

The 2025 Open Championship is set to begin on July 17, 2025, and 15 LIV Golfers are now qualified to compete in the tournament. The event will take place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The Open is one of the four prestigious Major Championship events in professional golf, and it is also the oldest. It was established in 1860 and is open to professional and amateur golfers. Last year, the tournament was held at Royal Troon Golf Club and Xander Schauffele won the event with a score of nine-under.

There are several qualifying pathways to the Open Championship. Golfers who have previously won the tournament and are aged 60 or under are qualified to compete. Those who have won other Major Championship events in the last five years are also eligible.

45-time PGA Tour event winner Phil Mickelson won the Open in 2013 and the PGA Championship in 2021 among several other Major Championship victories. Therefore, he is eligible to tee off at Royal Portrush in July.

Meanwhile, nine-time PGA Tour event winner Brooks Koepka who is captain of the Smash GC LIV Golf team is also exempt for the Open. He has won the PGA Championship three times, in 2018, 2019, and 2023, which makes him eligible for the prestigious event.

One year after joining LIV Golf, Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship in Oak Hill Country Club with a score of nine-under. He was two strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who were tied for T2 with seven-under. Koepka was the first LIV Golfer to win a Major Championship event at the time.

Other LIV Golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are also qualified to join Koepka and Mickelson in the Open Championship field. DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024, which makes him exempt for the Open this year.

The top 10 (and ties) at the 2024 Open Championship are eligible to be in the field, and Rahm finished in T7 in the tournament last year. He also won the 2023 Masters Tournament and the 2021 U.S. Open. Including the three entrants from the International Series Macau, the current field for the 2025 edition of the Major Championship includes 15 LIV golfers.

Complete list of LIV Golfers qualified to play in the 2025 Open Championship

Dustin Johnson in action during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club - Source: Imagn

One of the qualifying pathways to the Open Championship is the International Series Macau, which was held from March 20 to 23. Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, and Jason Kokrak, who finished in the top three spots in the International Series Macau, have also qualified to compete in the Open this year.

They joined the 13 other LIV Golfers who were previously on the list for the 2025 Open Championship.

Here’s every LIV Golfer on the list:

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Marc Leishman

Tom McKibbin

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Henrik Stenson

