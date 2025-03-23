Bryson DeChambeau trolled for recent experiment on his YouTube channel by a 1-time PGA Tour winner

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest names in golf. DeChambeau too is making full use of his popularity as he currently runs a successful YouTube channel. The 2024 U.S. Open winner has over 1 million subscribers on this channel, and he regularly uploads different golf challenges.

Recently, DeChambeau uploaded a video in which he tested golf clubs from Temu. While the video did well on the LIV Golfer's channel, he got trolled by 1-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim. Quote tweeting a post that mentioned DeChambeau's score after using the Temu golf club, Kim wrote:

"It doesn’t help that he plays clubs that are the FURTHEST away from ur generic stock clubs anyone can get. I’d prob shoot 45 with his clubs and 40 with those temu clubs"

You can check Michael Kim's post below:

Based on Kim's tweet, he was suggesting that he would play better golf with Temu clubs compared to DeChambeau's clubs. This is not the first time Kim has spoken about LIV Golfers. A few days ago he mentioned that players on the PGA Tour did not care about LIV Golf.

As for his golf career, Michael Kim is currently playing at the Valspar Championship, where he is tied for 49th place. Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, will play at the upcoming 2025 Masters, which will be held in Augusta. However, the last event DeChambeau played in was LIV Golf Singapore.

This event was held at the iconic Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. After three rounds of golf, the American national scored an impressive 74-65-67 to tie for 10th place.

How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at LIV Golf Singapore?

The LIV Golf Singapore event had a total purse of $25,000,000. Joaquin Niemann, who won this event, earned the largest share of this purse - $4,000,000. Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, earned $371,250 for his T10 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

